Now is the time to make room for all things cozy: sweaters, scents, nail polish hues, and, of course, hair colors. Spring and summer may have been all about cool shades like bright ’90s-inspired blonde and rosy-toned reds, but fall has officially ushered in the season of richer, warmed-up tones. One such decadent example? Mocha brown hair. The hue is popping up on celebs, runways, and Pinterest boards all over, and top colorists predict it’s going to be a major trend this fall-winter season.

There are so many ways to rock brown hair, of course — but mocha happens to be an uber-flattering variation. “It’s a beautiful, rich, chocolate-y brunette color that can complement many different skin tones,” Garnier celebrity hair colorist Nikki Lee says. And hairstylist and makeup artist Arianna Blean notes that yummy mocha brown is the perfect way to transition your strands through the holiday season and beyond.

If you’re interested in making the hair change, note that the options are plenty — you could opt for all-over color or even mocha-toned highlights. Oh, and another reason to rock mocha brown strands? The shade is much easier to maintain than blonde, and during the fall and winter months, you’re not spending as much time stewing in the harsh sun — so that means longer-lasting results without fading, notes celebrity and editorial hairstylist Joseph Chase. Scroll on for your expert-approved guide to the mocha brunette hair color.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

What Is Mocha Brown Hair?

The key to nailing mocha brunette hair is to feature a blend of warm and cool, caramel-esque tones that sparkle in the autumn sunlight, says Blean. “This isn’t a flat brown color,” she tells Bustle. Within that range, you can go take it darker, à la a double shot of espresso, or lean closer into the creamier mocha latte territory (heavy on the almond milk) Blean explains. Either way, think cozy/chocolatey/coffeeshop vibes. And, as Lee notes, it’s super customizable.

What To Know Before Going Mocha Brown

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

If you’re going from blonde to mocha brunette and you think, come spring, you’ll be itching for lighter locks again, Blean says you can always ask your colorist for a semi-permanent color. This means it will gradually fade over time, “so there’s no commitment and you will help preserve the overall health of your hair,” she explains. That said, going darker is way less scary than trying to lighten dark hair. In fact, Chase says, “Darker tones are great for filling the cuticle and restoring health to the hair — a plus side to making the switch.”

How To Maintain Mocha Brunette

All the experts agree: As far as maintenance goes, dark hair colors like mocha brown are fairly chill, especially if you’re already naturally brunette. “Make sure you are using color-safe shampoo and conditioner to help preserve your color,” Blean says. She adds that tinted conditioning masks will also help warm your color and protect your strands between dye jobs.

If your hair is lighter or if you’re committed to a perfect match, Chase says to expect to plan a root touch-up every six to eight weeks. Shop maintenance essentials below.