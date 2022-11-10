We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Even though it’s not even Thanksgiving yet, it’s never too early to start about thinking what your go-to shade is going to be this winter and beyond. Especially since winter 2023 nail colors are looking to be some of the chicest and most exciting shades out there.
There are plenty of options for you to play around with and you’re bound to find the perfect shade for you. Expect to stick to classic chilly weather hues like blues, dark reds, gold, silvers, and whites. But you’ll also find some unexpected twists, such as pastel metallics and earthier blues and reds. Not to mention, the infamous glazed donut nail trend that broke all of TikTok looks like it is here to stay for the long haul.
With some major beauty sales happening this month (especially on Black Friday), you can even score a polish or 10 at discounted prices to try every color the experts predict will be big this season. Below, Chanel nail artist Betina R. Goldstein, JINSoon founder and celebrity nail artist Jin Soon Choi, and ORLY educator An Cao share their picks for the best winter nail polish colors. Scroll down to see the 12 shades you should be wearing when it’s cold out.