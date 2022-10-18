Beauty

12 Different Shades Of Brown Nail Polish For A Perfect Mocha Mani

Cozy cappuccino vibes incoming.

Countless nail trends have been coming in hot this year — like textured velvet nails, colorful French manicures, dreamy aura nails, long-lasting half moon manis, 50 shades of Barbiecore, and glazed donut tips à la Hailey Bieber (to name just a few).

And whether or not you’re a fan of statement-making nail art on your tips, ‘tis the season to tap deep, warm, and rich color palettes for the fall and winter seasons. And this year: It’s all about brown nail polish.

Craving a bit of inspo for your next appointment? A-listers have been completely nailing the look, with celebs like Jennifer Lopez and Lily James rocking the cozy color on their nails. But if you (like me) are leaning towards money saving at-home manis as of late to achieve the chic vibe, you may want to build your polish collection with a few new hues.

From sultry dark espresso hues, to playful chocolate cherry shades — here are 12 brown nail polishes you’re going to want to add to cart.

1

The True Deep Espresso

Elegant, edgy, and always-in — Olivia is the deepest of deep espresso shades.

2

The Sweet Milk Chocolate

This milk chocolate hue is bringing all the warmth, with red tones that look like a dash of spiced cinnamon.

3

The Haute Chocolate

What’s more luxurious than a polish à la Chanel?

4

The Soft Almond Go-To

For those that prefer an understated mani, this ultra-light almond hue is a classic.

5

The Rich Terracotta

Inspired by the color of potter’s clay, this terracotta hue is all things earthy and unique.

6

The Holographic Dark Cocoa

Craving a bit of shimmer? This dark chocolate-inspired hue reflects holographic shades of fiery orange, champagne, and forest green.

7

The Neutral Reusable Press-Ons

Need a perfect mani in a pinch? These neutral press-on nails are it (and can be reused a few times).

8

The Earthy Plant-Based Buy

This near-espresso shade has subtle warm tones.

9

The Cherry-Brown Long Lasting Gel

Set this delicious gel shade with an LED light for a chic mani that lasts anywhere from two to three weeks.

10

The Ideal Mid-Tone Mocha

This hot cocoa hue is perfect for the chilly months.

11

The Chic Printed Press-Ons

For those that love the look of nail art, but hate the hassle — Mani Muse is the move.

12

The Perfect Milk Chocolate

Can’t choice between a dark espresso or a light cafe au lait? This chocolatey brown polish is the perfect in-between.