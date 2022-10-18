And whether or not you’re a fan of statement-making nail art on your tips, ‘tis the season to tap deep, warm, and rich color palettes for the fall and winter seasons. And this year: It’s all about brown nail polish.
Craving a bit of inspo for your next appointment? A-listers have been completely nailing the look, with celebs like Jennifer Lopez and Lily James rocking the cozy color on their nails. But if you (like me) are leaning towards money saving at-home manis as of late to achieve the chic vibe, you may want to build your polish collection with a few new hues.
From sultry dark espresso hues, to playful chocolate cherry shades — here are 12 brown nail polishes you’re going to want to add to cart.
We at Bustle only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.