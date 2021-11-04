12 Black Manicures You Can Wear All Winter & Beyond

If you want to channel your inner rock star, wearing one of these black nail ideas is a sure-fire way to do it. Whether you’re going for a dark and moody vibe or searching for a basic shade to instantly elevate any look, black nails are the epitome of cool and one of the most versatile hues out there. “Black will be a trend for a long while if not always,” nail artist Hang Nguyen tells Bustle. “It’s just a great classic.”

Nguyen adds that black nail polish is an edgy but clean shade that can be styled with pretty much anything. She loves to use black in most of her designs, outlining with it, throwing it against color for contrast, and creating negative space nail art (which she says is a really nice go-to). There are so many fun ways to wear black nails that you’ll find yourself choosing darker colors over and over again.

If you’re at a loss for manicure inspiration, there are 11 black nail ideas below that you can try at-home (who wouldn’t like to save a few bucks?) or take to your local nail salon (because intricate designs aren’t easy to DIY). From black ombre nails to Christian Louboutin-inspired red and black nails, scroll down to see more.

1 Black Hearts This adorable design is super versatile. You can mix heart outlines, heart decals, and simple black nails all in one look.

2 Black Ombre Nails Yes, here’s a fresh take on the classic French manicure. Have your black shimmer tip fade out at the bottom for a really cool black ombré effect.

3 Groovy Swirls This ’70s-inspired swirl design is minimalistic but super fun. Set it against a bare nail so that the swirls really pop out.

4 Red & Black Nails Red and black nails are always a stunning combo, but take a cue from Selena Gomez and her Louboutin-inspired flipside mani. The Rare Beauty founder sports a black and white french mani with a red underside for a really dynamic nail look.

5 Negative Space Nails The simplest way to elevate a classic black mani is by creating negative space. Break it up with a blank geometric shape down the middle to put an artistic spin to it.

6 Matte Black Nails With A Twist When in doubt, go matte. But spice it up a bit and dress up a black matte background with simple shiny dots. The contrast of different finishes and textures is especially eye-catching when you use a darker color.

7 Delicate Daisies It doesn’t have to be all dark and moody when it comes to black nails. Here, simple daisy designs add some cheer against an inky black nail bed.

8 Metallic Lava Tips Silver is one of those metallics that pairs so nicely with black. Paint silver along the tip of your nail in a squiggly line to get a cool lava effect.

9 Subtle Black French Tips One can never tire of the classic French manicure. And when you add black and gold into the mix? It doesn’t get more glam. Creating a square-shaped tip with gold glitter and black lines makes the nail look more modern, too.

10 Hidden Sparkle The more sparkle, the better IMO. For a unique (and unexpected) twist, add some jewels to the underside of your black nail polish.

11 Black Rose Nails If you’re a fan of extra long acrylic nails à la Megan Thee Stallion, take a cue from manicurist Mei Kawajiri add a 3D design to your next set.