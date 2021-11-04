12 Black Manicures You Can Wear All Winter & Beyond

If you want to channel your inner rock star, wearing one of these black nail ideas is a sure-fire way to do it. Whether you’re going for a dark and moody vibe or searching for a basic shade to instantly elevate any look, black nails are the epitome of cool and one of the most versatile hues out there. “Black will be a trend for a long while if not always,” nail artist Hang Nguyen tells Bustle. “It’s just a great classic.”
Nguyen adds that black nail polish is an edgy but clean shade that can be styled with pretty much anything. She loves to use black in most of her designs, outlining with it, throwing it against color for contrast, and creating negative space nail art (which she says is a really nice go-to). There are so many fun ways to wear black nails that you’ll find yourself choosing darker colors over and over again.
If you’re at a loss for manicure inspiration, there are 11 black nail ideas below that you can try at-home (who wouldn’t like to save a few bucks?) or take to your local nail salon (because intricate designs aren’t easy to DIY). From black ombre nails to Christian Louboutin-inspired red and black nails, scroll down to see more.