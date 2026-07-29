Good tidings are in order: The WNBA is celebrating its 30th birthday. And what better way to commemorate the milestone than with a little retail therapy?

Start the festivities with memorabilia that nods to the W’s anniversary. From the league’s official store to Nike, plenty of new goodies draw inspo from the league’s former colors and archival silhouettes, from shirts that say “THIRTY” to an old-school jersey.

You’ll also find a ton of vintage-inspired fashion honoring each team’s WNBA legacy. Think: shirts with OG logos, pieces from bygone franchises, and more. When it comes to wearing your city’s pride, you could slip on a graphic tee featuring your favorite player, or strut around in sneakers co-designed by one of them (that’s Lisa Leslie). And if you’re new to the fandom? Great! Bandwagon fans are very much welcome, and there’s plenty of merch to go around.

Whether you’re after an inaugural season tee, a classic jersey, or just a cute accessory with the team’s logo, we’ve got you. Below, find pieces you can style with your next game day ’fit, whether you’re watching courtside, at a sports bar, or your friend’s watch party. Or, of course, you can rep your favorite franchise while running mundane errands — during the league’s 30th season, there’s never a bad time to represent.

A Nod To 30 Years

Take your pick from easy-to-style memorabilia that honors the league’s three decades. Consider a jersey that features the W’s original colors (blue, red, and white), instead of the newer orange. Or pay homage to a trio of W legends who helped define the league’s early years in a white tee that features Nikki McCray, Lisa Leslie, and Sheryl Swoopes’ Got Milk? ad from 1998 (iconic). You can even sport a shirt that throws it back to the very first W game in history, aka the ’97 inaugural matchup between the LA Sparks and New York Liberty. (The league was founded in 1996; the first season began the following year.)

Atlanta Dream

Long-term Atlanta Dream fans still remember the OG logo from 2008. (The team’s name, FYI, is a nod to Atlanta native Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech.) Bring a dose of nostalgia to your ’fit by styling a perfectly faded blue tee with loose jeans for a casual off-duty vibe, or spruce it up with satin shorts for a chic twist.

Chicago Sky

Bold windbreakers defined the look of laid-back ’90s-era street style. You can channel the same vibe with this vivid jacket in the Chicago Sky’s team colors: sky blue, white, black, and yellow. With the windbreaker revival in full swing, approved by It girls Kendall Jenner and Zoë Kravitz, why not rock the trend while shouting out your fave team?

Connecticut Sun

The most stylish investment opportunity? This soon-to-be-collectible Connecticut Sun hoodie. Founded in 1999 as the Orlando Miracle, the team was purchased by the Mohegan Tribe in 2003, making it the first and only professional sports team owned by a Native American tribe. In 2027, it’ll relocate to Texas with a new name, the Houston Comets — so get Sun merch while you can.

Dallas Wings

If you want to pay homage to the Dallas Wings’ long history, wear a shirt that reflects the team’s lore. (It was originally founded as the Detroit Shock in 1998 before becoming the Tulsa Shock in 2010 and finally the Dallas Wings in 2016.) Between the faded blue-gray fabric and the nod to its establishment year, it has that perfect “I’ve had this forever” energy — even though it’s brand new. Wear it oversize for an especially effortless vibe.

Golden State Valkyries

The Golden State Valkyries team is only in its second season, but it already has a slew of cute clothing. This fleece cropped corset brings a vintage twist to a new team.

Indiana Fever

Sports shorts are having a major fashion moment. Marry your style know-how with this blue and yellow pair that recall the Indiana Fever uniform worn by legend Tamika Catchings in 2002, aka her rookie year. (You can also cop the matching jersey.)

Las Vegas Aces

One of the most polarizing early aughts trends is back, and this time, it’s getting a game day glow-up. These fleece cargo shorts bring Y2K nostalgia to the Las Vegas Aces fandom, pairing a trending silhouette with the team’s imagery. Whether you’ve been a fan of the team since its Utah Starzz days (circa 1997), its San Antonio era (from 2003-2017), or its Vegas leg (beginning in 2018), this pair is nostalgic yet fashion forward.

Los Angeles Sparks

Missed out on Lisa Leslie’s Nike Dunk Lows when they first came out in 2022? Consider this your second shot. Released to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the first-ever dunk in the WNBA — hers — they’re thankfully still available on some sites. Each pair features the Los Angeles Sparks’ signature colors — one of the OG teams in the league — and her jersey number, 9. A total must in every sneaker head’s collection.

Minnesota Lynx

Why choose between repping your team and your fave player when you can do both? This Maya Moore collage tee is perfect for every Minnesota Lynx fan. Apart from helping the team win four WNBA championships, she also nabbed two Olympic gold medals and became the first female basketball player to sign with Air Jordan, giving her major fashion street cred. Get the shirt in blue to double down on your team spirit.

New York Liberty

Sometimes, the best team merch is low-key. This striped denim jacket is a subtle way of nodding to the New York Liberty — one of the first teams in the league — while also looking effortlessly cool. What’s more New York than that?

Phoenix Mercury

Another WNBA OG, the Phoenix Mercury have a logo that has undergone a few revamps. This button-down, boasting the team’s 2003 emblem and retro-inspired silhouette, is a chic, history-laden throwback.

Portland Fire

Originally established in 2000, the Portland Fire folded after two years. More than two decades later, though, the team is up and running again. Commemorate the comeback with a vintage-style tee with bold red and white graphics.

Seattle Storm

Forget blending in — this cap was meant to stand out with a head-turning yellow acid wash and a nod to the Seattle Storm’s original logo. Peep the red, white, and orange “S” in the same font and colorway used in the initial 2000 emblem, versus the new one with a different design that includes the Seattle Space Needle and Mt. Rainier.

Toronto Tempo

The Toronto Tempo may still be in its first season, but the merch is already all-star level. It’s fitting; sports fashion icon Serena Williams is a co-owner. Featuring playful hues and whimsical graphics meant to symbolize the “dynamic nature” of the team, this cream hoodie looks more like a stylish streetwear option than team merch. No notes.

Washington Mystics

Another vintage trend turned 2026, this Washington Mystics bucket hat recalls the late ’90s and early ’00s, but in a TikTok-approved strawberry red colorway (aka the Mystics’ team color), that feels equal parts nostalgic and current.