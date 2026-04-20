Jennifer Lawrence is the queen of lazy-girl dressing (complimentary). Unlike the rest of us, who tend to err on the disheveled side when off-duty, the Hunger Games alum has a knack for wearing uber-cozy wardrobe essentials without looking like a hot mess — and I think I finally cracked her code.

The Oscar winner has taken tenets from trending TikTok style guides — namely, the wrong shoe and unexpected red theories — and whipped up her own. I’m calling it the “wrong shoe color theory.”

J.Law’s Multicolored ‘Fit

On Thursday, April 16, Lawrence was in New York — stroller in tow — looking absolutely fab. She wore an oversized strawberry red rugby top, which she accessorized with two necklaces: a gold chain and a mermaidcore-inspired one made with various pearls and shells. The latter was also extra long, reminiscent of the millennial-fave navel-grazing necklaces from the 2010s currently making a comeback.

While some style stars who incorporate pops of red keep their base ‘fit neutral (it’s the ethos of TikTok’s unexpected red theory), Lawrence decided to go technicolor. She wore comfy loose pants accented with sequins and studs in a bright salmon pink, a shade within the red color family.

ASPN / BACKGRID

If you thought she’d stop at combining two bright colors, you thought wrong. Lawrence took trusty, understated flats and made them the focal point of her look by wearing a pair in vivid yellow. The choice felt so fresh, especially since yellow isn’t a color I would’ve expected to see paired with her other shades of pink.

Just a couple days prior, she leaned into the same surprising shoe styling technique. She wore a loose Canadian tuxedo and paired it with a pop of turquoise, courtesy of her Khaite flats.

Early this year, she had a similar MO, pairing the same turquoise pair with a brown leopard print coat and khaki pants. It doesn’t get more wrong color theory than that.

Jesal / BACKGRID

No Need For Color Theory

Lawrence’s recent style proves that you don’t need to wear thigh-high boots or a painful pair of pointed pump stilettos to make a statement. You can wear the most functional, low-key footwear and make it chic and more intentional. All you need to do is find a pair of bright flats with a shape you like — a round toe, a bow-clad ballerina, or a knife-point — and pair it with something unexpected (maybe even something that clashes color-wise).

It doesn’t get more interesting — or more J.Law-like — than that.