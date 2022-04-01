The hybrid beauty category has seen a boom in the last year. With CC and BB creams becoming increasingly popular, beauty brands have been pivoting towards making our routines more streamlined. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s beauty brand Rose Inc, Glossier, and Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty, are just a few of the many brands offering multi-use products formulated with skincare benefits and ingredients like hyaluronic acid and ceramides and essential vitamins at its base. And now, luxury cosmetics brand YSL Beauty has entered the room with a new, inclusive, and affordable collection targeted at Gen Z.

The Nu Collection, which launches in the UK on Apr. 6, is a five-piece range is designed to encourage Gen Z to embrace their uniqueness. The collection is the brand’s first foray into the growing category of makeup-skincare products, and contains sustainably sourced ingredients and packing for the conscious beauty lover.

The collection includes The Bare Look Tint (£27), a lightweight skin tint (available in 20 shades) packed full of hyaluronic acid for 24-hour hydration that is designed for an effortless no-makeup makeup look for low-to-medium coverage. In addition, the collection’s five products include a Glow In Balm (£27), a 24-hour oil-in-water formula face balm with light-reflecting pearls; a Blotting Lotion (£27) which is mattifying; a Tone Corrector (£27), a colour corrector available in three shades; and a Dewy Mist (£27), a multitasker that can be worn with or without makeup.

Plus, there are five other beauty launches to get excited about this week, too. Read on for more.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.