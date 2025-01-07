Tashi Duncan, Zendaya’s Challengers alter ego, practically lived in tenniscore. As a pro athlete, white pleated skirts, sneakers, and collared shirts lined her wardrobe both on and off the tennis courts. Similarly, Zendaya leaned into the look during her film’s press tour, rocking chic, headline-making outfits inspired by the sport. She is the method-dressing expert, after all.

A new year, however, calls for a new look — or at least a new fitness-inspired aesthetic. On Monday, Jan. 6, the actor attended a special screening of Challengers in West Hollywood. Instead of dressing like she was about to wield a racket, Zendaya looked like she pliéd out of a ballet studio — in a tutu.

Zendaya’s Carrie Bradshaw Look

The Euphoria star wore a leather jacket as a top, which flaunted her décolletage. A master at styling, she paired the edgy piece with something unexpected: a tutu à la a ballerina (or Sarah Jessica Parker’s SATC alter ego).

The balletcore aesthetic typically veers more cutesy; bows and satins are squarely coquette. But Zendaya brought a cool-girl twist to the aesthetic, giving the ubiquitous style a tougher bite. Her ballerina piece was a black micro skirt. It featured a fitted waist before jutting into layers of tulle stacked atop the other for volume. Both pieces were designer, too. They were archival Dior, designed by John Galliano.

affinitypicture / BACKGRID

Leaning into the edgy vibe, she kept the all-black motif going with her shoes, which were pointed pumps from Christian Louboutin.

Her beauty look, meanwhile, was more doll-like. She styled her hair in a high ponytail curled like a Barbie doll’s and curled some tendrils beside her bangs.

Stewart Cook/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Yes, She Was Wearing *That* Ring

At the Golden Globes, held on Sunday, one accessory dominated headlines as the night’s most talked about: Zendaya’s massive diamond ring. The piece of jewelry sent fans into a tizzy and people were buzzed about Tom Holland potentially proposing. They were ultimately proven right the following morning when TMZ reported the couple’s engagement, which supposedly happened in private between Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Of course, the diamond sparkler is all but a permanent fixture on her hand now, proven by the fact that she wore it to the movie screening.

Stewart Cook/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Love.