Thus far, Zendaya’s Challengers press tour looks have followed a few simple rules. They are as follows: incorporate tennis imagery at every opportunity, rackets are optional, and always, always serve.

Thanks to her longtime image architect, Law Roach, the Euphoria star has stayed true to those rules for weeks, rocking every possible variation of a tennis uniform. On Tuesday, April 16, however, Zendaya (very) briefly put a pause on the sports iconography and the resulting look was aces.

Zendaya’s Lingerie-Inspired Gown

Since her movie hit the press circuit, Zendaya has been method dressing at the highest level, paying homage to her onscreen alter ego, Tashi Donaldson. Not at yesterday’s premiere though. Instead of channeling a pro tennis player (or someone who really, really likes it), Zendaya slipped into a saucy gown that was more Moulin Rouge than Wimbledon.

Dressed in Vera Wang, the upper half of Zendaya’s dress was practically lingerie. Inspired by a bustier, the bodice featured lace bra cups, exaggerated underwire, visible boning, and luxe black satin. It even came equipped with garter straps.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Though her top was boudoir-inspired, the rest of Zendaya’s look was straight out of the ballroom. It featured a voluminous, two-tone skirt fit for a princess. In cotton candy pink and black, it mirrored the hues of the Challengers poster. Shockingly, this was the outfit’s sole reference to the film.

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Important: Her Laid-Back Glam

To balance out the drama of her ensemble, Zendaya kept everything else clean and minimal. While she typically accessorizes with diamond jewelry, her lone adornments were diamond studs and a ring. Even her beauty look was subdued — she styled her hair in a bun and swiped on blush and tinted lip gloss.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

She Went Tenniscore For The After-Party

At the after-party later that night, the actor returned to her sporty aesthetic — this time in a neon green halter dress with a neckline so low, it slipped past her navel. The neon yellow number — a Celia Kritharioti design — was affixed with an actual tennis ball that could be mistaken for a chic knot.

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Aces all the way.