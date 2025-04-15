Thanks to yesterday’s historic (albeit controversial) rocket launch, Blue Origin’s all-female crew, including Katy Perry, Gayle King, and Lauren Sánchez, have become the new faces of space travel. But it appears as though there’s another intergalactic pro who should be a part of the mix: Zendaya — or, at least, her space-probing alter ego in her latest fashion campaign.

Zendaya’s Aliencore Suit

Last June, on the heels of the spicy tennis film Challengers, Zendaya announced her partnership with Swiss label On and starred in an athlete-inspired campaign. The two continued their partnership on Tuesday, April 15, with a new effort that was otherworldly chic.

Titled Zone Dreamers, the promo materials were utterly sci-fi-inspired. In them, the Euphoria star and her crew are on a mission through space, with some gravity-defying shots. Her ’fits, however, weren’t what you’d expect from astronauts (and their bulky space suits); her space-friendly choices were athleisure.

Her first number featured the two new product launches. She donned the Studio Knit Bodysuit ($150) in multiple shades of green. The piece, which featured a scoop neckline and tiny shorts, was seamless and sculpting. A pointy-earred Zendaya paired it with matching socks and the new Cloudzone ($140) sneakers built with On’s signature CloudTec® cushioning, opting for white footwear to stand out against her green hues.

On

A Spacesuit Moment & More Looks

She did eventually layer more typical galaxy-appropriate gear and wore a completely translucent plastic spacesuit, custom-made by her stylist, Law Roach, over her bodysuit.

This is far from the first time Zendaya wore a spacesuit-style number. Last year, she went viral for wearing a butt-baring robosuit to the Dune: Part Two press tour.

On

She changed into another look, this time something more likely seen at the gym. The Dune actor wore a white crop top with an asymmetrical décolletage cutout and paired it with semi-loose, tapered track pants in black. Zendaya completed the look with Cloudtilt sneakers.

On

Shop Her Looks

For those keen on twinning with Zendaya, the pieces are available to shop on site including the two new launches, the Studio Knit Bodysuit ($150) and Cloudzone sneakers ($140).