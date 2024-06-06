Zendaya Looks Like Athleisure Barbie In A Hot Pink Sports Bra

When Zendaya began a press circuit for her film Challengers in March, she became a tenniscore fashion hero. Between her tennis-inspired red carpet ensembles and on-screen costumes as pro-athlete Tashi Donaldson, Zendaya catapulted the aesthetic into the mainstream. Fashion girls soon embraced the court-ready style (read: pleated skirts and collared shirts) whether they played the sport or not.

On Thursday, June 6, the Euphoria actor signed on as an ambassador of the Swiss label On, cementing her status as an athleticwear icon. To kick off the multi-year collaboration, Zendaya starred in a video and a campaign where she invited viewers to “move,” “win,” and “dream” together, among other things, while standing in a running track.

Naturally, she looked like a pro athlete in chic training-ready looks — the most notable being a pink sports bra that revived Barbiecore.

Zendaya’s Barbie-Coded Sports Bra

Per a press release, Zendaya has been a “big fan” of On for a “long time.” She said, “I’m always wearing them on set, or when I’m traveling, rehearsing, or running around with my dog.” So she called it a “full circle” moment to wear multiple looks for a campaign.

One, in particular, evoked major Barbie vibes: a bubblegum pink sports bra with a scoop neckline and light blue, high-waisted leggings.

Courtesy of On

Her Pink Bra Is $60

While Margot Robbie’s Barbie film inspired plenty of designers to think pink in 2022 and 2023, the color hasn’t gotten as much buzz in 2024 — until recently, that is. Over the weekend, for example, Kylie Jenner wore a workout set in the vivid hue.

If you’re interested in injecting a splash of pink into your sportswear, Zendaya’s bra is still available online for $60. Meanwhile, her leggings retail for $130.

More Looks, Right This Way

She modeled several other athletic ensembles for the campaign. In one, she wore a black water-repellent jacket (sadly, it’s out of stock). In another, she wore leg warmers — one of the aughts’ most divisive trends. She also wore white cushioned sneakers currently available for $159.99.

Courtesy of On

In another photo, Zendaya looked ready to move. She wore a cropped mauve sweater over a teal sports bra. On bottom, she layered baggy shorts over leggings.

Courtesy of On

Aces, as per usual.