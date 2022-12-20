Fans may not have to wait much longer for Season 3 of the fashionable teen drama Euphoria. Part of the A-list cast got together for the HBO Max FYC on Sunday. Maude Apatow, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, and Zendaya attended a panel moderated by Stacey Wilson Hunt. Of course the foursome channeled their ultra stylish alter egos, but for me, all eyes were on Zendaya.

The actress and singer stunned in 1940s-inspired business attire. Looking like an absolute boss, she donned a black and white gingham pencil skirt with a wrap detail and a short-sleeve black polo top. Her look comes from Schiaparelli’s Fall 2021 collection, which is evident in the gold padlock fastener at the waist, as well as the three silver buttons down the front of the top. Zendaya is a big fan of the surrealist fashion label, having posed in Schiaparelli for the March 2022 cover of W magazine.

Styled by the illustrious Law Roach, accessories were understated and timeless. Zendaya wore only diamond stud earrings and a pair of black patent-leather pumps by Christian Louboutin (a classic). She also used the moment to debut her new boyfriend bob haircut, shedding her lengthy locks for the new year. The girl really knows what she’s doing.