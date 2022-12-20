From sweetly flipped ’60s bobs, to the more carefree and edgy tousled lobs — 2022 has undoubtedly been the year of the shoulder-grazing haircut. And if there were even a question about the cut’s increasing popularity, A-listers like Jenna Ortega, Florence Pugh, Kim Kardashian, Lori Harvey, and Millie Bobby Brown have most recently joined in on the refreshing trend.

That being said ... here to *officially* cement the style for once and for all, Zendaya has just stepped out in a fresh new bouncy bob haircut to reunite with her Euphoria costars. I mean, it’s safe to say just about everything the award-winning actor does is iconic (like, say, this recent moment on the ‘gram that I’m still swooning over).

Attending a Euphoria panel for the HBO Max FYC on Sunday, December 18 (alongside the equally-stunning Maude Apatow, Hunter Schafer, and Sydney Sweeney), Zendaya looked all things polished and effortlessly sleek in a black button-up tee and long gingham pencil skirt à la Schiaparelli’s Fall 2021 collection.

As for the glam? She opted for some subtle dewy skin, structured brows, and an understated pinky lip that left all eyes on her freshly-chopped bob haircut — and just in time for the New Year, at that.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

To achieve the simple, no-fuss blowout, her go-to hair guru Tai (who has worked with celebs like Beyoncé, Jordin Sparks, and Summer Walker) used a handful of Kenra Professional products, including: the Dry Volume Burst 3, Platinum Luxe Shine Oil, and Platinum Silkening Mist.

While the Dune actor has yet to share some BTS photos from the day, she *did* post a single meme to her story nodding to her new ‘do in the funniest way.

The meme reads “when b*tches get a lil bob,” to which Zendaya simply adds, “Me ... I am b*tches.”