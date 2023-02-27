A precursor to the Oscars, the 2023 SAG Awards saw Everything Everywhere All At Once become the most celebrated film of the night, with Michelle Yeoh taking home the Female Actor in a Leading Role award. Brendan Fraser won Male Actor in a Leading Role for his outstanding performance in The Whale, and the iconic Jennifer Coolidge won Female Actor in a Drama Series for The White Lotus. There were big moments in and outside the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, with even bigger fashion moments on the red carpet courtesy of Amanda Seyfried, Jenna Ortega, Viola Davis, Cate Blanchett, and Zendaya.

The Dune actor, nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for Euphoria, arrived in a custom baby pink strapless Valentino dress designed by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. Following the rosette trend seen recently on the runways in New York, Milan, and Paris, the dress was decorated in 190 delicate silk faille rosettes from the waist down, leading to a magnificent duchess silk train. Zendaya paired the effortless look with subtle makeup, including smoky pink eyeshadow and spider lash extensions on her lower lash line, creating a ‘60s-inspired look. The actor wore statement jewellery by Bvlgari from their High Jewelry collection, including a bejewelled choker adorned with tanzanite, morganite, and aquamarine in addition to a diamond cuff bracelet, ring, and diamond stud earrings.

Once in the building, Zendaya changed into a different outfit before presenting an award with Paul Mescal. The Euphoria star wore a block print number designed by Giorgio Armani Privé, consisting of three sections in pink, black, and pale blue. The dress featured a chic cut-out design on its front. The actor wore a different Bvlgari choker to match the dress. All in all, 2023 is shaping up to be a pretty busy year for Zendaya, from major award shows to the highly-anticipated release of Dune: Part Two in cinemas on Nov. 3. We can hardly wait.