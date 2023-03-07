Put simply, Paris Fashion Week has been well-attended, with the biggest stars in Hollywood and fashion flocking to the capital of France. And with the 2023 season coming to a close, even more impeccably-dressed celebs are showing face. Enter: Zendaya.

The Euphoria star has been dominating headlines as of late due to her stunning awards season looks. And on Monday, Zendaya blessed us with another aspirational look. For the Louis Vuitton show — which was also attended by the likes of Sophie Turner, Ana de Armas, and Phoebe Dynevor — the actor stepped out in a playful tiger print suit.

Zendaya’s jacket — which she left open to reveal a black triangle bralette — featured quirky details like two-tone lapels and ‘80s-style, gold-trimmed black buttons. Keeping the look fresh and spicy, the actor ditched pants and wore matching shorts with gold zippers.

She also wore knee-high boots in the same playful feline print — a buttery ochre fabric covered in jumbo tiger stripes in a dark chocolate hue. In one hand, Zendaya clutched one of Louis Vuitton’s most iconic bags, the Capucines (in a Mini). The star also accessorized the Louis Vuitton ‘fit with a black belt and two dainty Bulgari necklaces.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Understatement: no one knows how to serve a look quite like Zendaya.