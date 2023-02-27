Due to her packed filming schedule, Zendaya has been absent from red carpets and award shows as of late — a real bummer since she’s generally the best dressed. So when she finally made an appearance at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards on Saturday, the internet was thrilled.

As if making up for time lost (her last awards show appearance was at the Emmy’s in September 2022), she slayed in not just one outfit but two. The Euphoria star first arrived at the event wearing archival Versace: a black, strapless dress with circular, lime green bra cups from the label’s spring 2002 collection. The artsy gown had both a deep-V neckline and a thigh-high center slit. She accessorized the gown with glitzy bracelet and earrings, from Bulgari (her red carpet favorite).

Her first ensemble alone got rave reviews — on both the red carpet and off. One photographer couldn’t help but shout “serving, serving, serving” while she was posing on the carpet, while her boyfriend, Tom Holland, was equally enamored online, commenting heart-eye emojis when Zendaya shared the ’fit on Instagram.

This Shego-inspired ’fit was an undeniable serve, however it was her second look of the night — an archival set from Prada — that really won the night.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

To present an award on stage, the Dune actor changed into a stunning co-ord set. She donned a white cut-out bra with strategically-placed stars and a figure-hugging skirt with matching star cut-outs at the waistband.

Designer Miuccia Prada recreated the look from Prada’s Spring 1993 collection with some tweaks. Instead of matching pants, which the bra top was originally paired with on the runway 30 years ago, the designer specially made a skirt for the actor. Prada also changed the formerly halter-style top to a classic, triangle bra top.

Zendaya kept the rest of her look simple with white heels and shiny drop earrings (Bulgari, again). She styled her shoulder-length bob in big, Old Hollywood curls and wore a moody blush lip and a smokey eye — all inspired by an iconic ’90s look.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The queen is back.