Zendaya Dressed As The Literal Olympic Rings & Fans Are Divided

If there’s one celeb who knows how to dress for the occasion, it’s Zendaya. From her tenniscore press tour for Challengers to her Shakespearean nod to boyfriend Tom Holland, the actor (and her stylist Law Roach) has a knack for choosing looks that match the vibe of any event. That being said, when fans found out Zendaya was in Paris for the 2024 Olympic Games, no one could’ve predicted the 27-year-old would arrive dressed as the Olympic rings in a micro jumpsuit.

Zendaya’s Olympics Outfit

After donning a gorgeous bedazzled LBD for a Louis Vuitton pre-game event on July 25, Zendaya opted to keep things casual (and a bit campy) for her next Olympics ‘fit. The romper, which was designed by Jean-Charles de Castelbajac, evokes the sporting event’s iconic logo, with a black ring around one sleeve, a yellow ring around another, a green collar, red and blue pockets, and yellow and black rings around the legs.

The body of the jumpsuit is made of a white terry cloth material, and boasts a loose, baggy fit.

The archival piece was originally part of the designer’s aptly named “Sportacus” Spring/Summer 2008 collection. The collection featured a series of Olympics-inspired runway looks, including a ring-patterned dress, a Lego ring necklace, and more.

Committed to the laid back look, Zendaya styled the one-piece with her hair pulled back into a bun, and a practical pair of On sneakers.

The Dune: Part Two actress seemingly sported the Cloudboom Strike LS sneaker around Paris, which will be available soon for On members for $330.

Zendaya recently signed on to be an ambassador for the Swiss sportswear brand, so the Euphoria star’s sneaker choice should come as no surprise. The Cloudboom Strike LS appears to be a personal fave of Zendaya’s, considering the brand posted an IG photo of the movie star holding the new shoe on July 29.

Fans Are Divided

While Zendaya consistently tops the “best dressed” list for every red carpet she attends, fans weren’t so sold on her Olympic ensemble.

“Put it back in the archives,” one user commented under a July 27 Instagram post from Law Roach, in which the stylist shared photo and video of Z wearing the divisive onesie. “This is too literal,” wrote another.

Though the reception was wasn’t all great, there were definitely some fans of the jumpsuit. “You two never get it wrong, ever!” one IG user praised. “Olympics but make it FASHION,” a second commenter agreed.

Regardless of how you feel about the piece, there’s no denying Zendaya and Roach deserve a gold medal for their work as a duo.

