Zendaya Twinned With Tom Holland In A Plunging Leather Maxi

Being the singular style icon that she is, it’s rare to catch Zendaya matching with another celeb. But even she’s not above a cutesy fashion moment with her boyfriend, Tom Holland. On Oct. 24, the couple made date night red-hot in matching looks.

Zendaya and Holland, who were spotted walking hand-in-hand in New York City, complemented one another in a burgundy ensemble. Though the pair is seldom seen in public, all eyes were on the Dune actor, thanks to her red-hot plunging leather dress.

Zendaya’s Plunging Leather Dress

Zendaya is a master of the art of method dressing —the act of dressing as one’s character outside of the big screen. But after her recent date night look, the 28-year-old has proven the styling technique can stretch far beyond the red carpet.

While celebrating the launch of Holland’s new non-alcoholic beer line, Bero, the Euphoria star wore a spicy red gown that screamed “date night attire.” The dress, a custom number from Louis Vuitton, boasted a deep-V neckline and thin spaghetti straps, as well as a fitted bodice around the torso.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Sewn into the waist of the leather garment was a gold belt accent, which contained two loops and a clasp in the middle. The custom piece also featured a zipper detail down the side that allowed her to adjust the opening of the skirt.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

The floor length gown grazed the ground with every step and fully covered her black pointed-toe stilettos.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

As if the loved-up couple weren’t adorable enough, Holland opted for a similarly-shaded red T-shirt, because if there’s one celeb we should all be taking style tips from, it’s Zendaya. He paired the look with black fitted trousers and white Prada sneakers.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Zendaya’s Braless Moment

It’s fair to say no one is more proud of Holland’s most recent project than Zendaya. Earlier that day, the former Disney Channel actor repped her boyfriend’s latest entrepreneurial endeavor with a Bero-branded baseball cap. She kept the rest of the ‘fit fairly casual — so casual, in fact, that she sported her white tank top without a bra.

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

She completed the look with a pair of loose-fitting cream trousers and a white tennis shoe.

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

We love a supportive (and twinning) couple.