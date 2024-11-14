Zendaya Went Braless & Sydney Sweeney Wore A Sheer LBD For The Same Mag Cover

It’s been a big week for Euphoria fans. After years of production delays, Zendaya confirmed on Nov. 13 that the HBO drama series is officially returning for Season 3, and will resume filming in 2025. That same day, the Challengers actor graced the cover of Vanity Fair alongside her co-star Sydney Sweeney.

As if the mini reunion weren’t exciting enough, the Euphoria stars each showed up to the photoshoot in spicy ensembles that speak to their respective personal styles.

Zendaya’s Plunging Braless Suit

Zendaya is no stranger to menswear. Whether she’s wearing structured suits or corpcore dresses with a tuxedo twist, she always manages to make the masculine silhouette look chic, and her latest look is no exception. While posing alongside Nicole Kidman, Dev Patel, Glen Powell, and Zoë Saldaña on the cover of Vanity Fair’s 31st annual Hollywood issue, the former Disney Channel star wore a plunging plum-colored suit that screams “work hard, play hard.”

The perfectly tailored two-piece, styled by George Cortina, featured a subtle shoulder pad detailing and a dramatic plunging lapel that nearly carried down to Zendaya’s navel. Instead of layering up, the Dune actor opted to embrace the skin-barring moment instead, and went completely braless under the business casual attire.

The matching bottoms boasted a flared bootcut design that grazed the ground ever so slightly, only revealing the tip of her pointed toe heels. She also rocked a half-up, half-down ‘do, giving new meaning to the phrase, “business in the front, party in the back.”

Sydney’s Sheer LBD

Zendaya’s co-ord perfectly summed up her powerful and daring style in a nutshell, as did Sweeney’s outfit of choice. As she stood arm in arm with Danielle Deadwyler, Jonathan Bailey, and Josh O’Connor, Sweeney sported a stunning LBD adorned with black beaded embellishments and sheer lace trim detailing.

Also styled by Cortina, the dress featured a straight neck design and spaghetti straps that left her cleavage on full display.

To complete the look, Sweeney wore a pair of pointed toe stilettos in a merlot shade, and wore her signature blonde tresses down and parted to the side.

Here’s to seeing more of Zendaya and Sweeney together in 2025.