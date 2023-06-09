With every red carpet appearance, Zendaya proves that she knows how to serve a look. This was certainly the case on Thursday, June 8, when the Euphoria star stopped by the Bulgari Hotel Roma opening in Rome, where she wowed on the red carpet in a glittered black Valentino suit, sparkling see-through fishnet top, and black stiletto heels to boot — a look curated by her “image architect” Law Roach. However, taking to Instagram before wowing at the event, Zendaya disclosed to her 181 million followers that she narrowly avoided a major wardrobe mishap.

“Fun fact… my dress for tonight’s @bulgarihotels event got lost in transit,” the Spider-Man star shared, revealing that she got her hands on the show-stopping Valentino alternative just “an hour before the event.” Along with a glimpse of her overall look, Zendaya continued: “When in doubt…a @maisonvalentino suit :) @luxurylaw.”

Fans of the actor were quick to praise her latest look, with one declaring Zendaya “the queen of Bulgari.” Meanwhile, another adoring fan gushed: “Her dress got lost in transit. This was a last minute option and she still ate that,” and another user joked: “Zendaya really only leaves the house for Bulgari.”

This isn’t the first Bulgari event attended by the Dune star in recent months. On May 15, Zendaya stopped by the launch of Bulgari’s latest high jewelry collection (Mediterranea) in Venice alongside the likes of Anne Hathaway, Priyanka Chopra, and Blackpink’s Lisa, where she stunned in a black gown that channeled Old Hollywood glamour, complete with sultry siren eyes.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Zendaya was named one of Bulgari’s brand ambassadors back in 2020. Speaking to Women’s Wear Daily at the time, the luxury Italian fashion house’s chief executive officer, Jean-Christophe Babin, said the Euphoria star was selcted as she “is epitomizing the Generation-Z spirit.”