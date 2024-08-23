Some of the year’s biggest films have made style stars out of their leads. Movies like Challengers, Twisters, and Anyone But You have become de facto runways for their stars, all of whom used the press circuits to cement their tastemaker status. The latest celeb to join the press tour jaunt is Zoë Kravitz.

Kravitz has been promoting her directorial debut, the psychological thriller Blink Twice. While she’s not starring in the movie (she served as producer, writer, and director), she completely steals the spotlight at every premiere she attends.

A longtime fashion muse, the Big Little Lies star has been sticking to an underrated style formula in her appearances: simple, fitted, minimalist sets. Despite how drab that might sound, especially compared to other method dressing-focused promo tours, absolutely nothing about Kravitz is basic. She can make even the most rudimentary wardrobe staples look chic and spicy. Need proof? Here are three instances.

Zoë’s Sheer Top

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

While in New York on Wednesday, Aug. 21, the Batman alum tucked a beige low-scoop tank into a black pencil skirt. It’s a neutral outfit pairing seen in virtually every corporate workplace. Her take, however, had a high-fashion upgrade.

Instead of a regular top, hers was completely sheer and nip-freeing, a nod to the style movement of women owning their bodies. Meanwhile, she also kept her skirt interesting by wearing a textured piece with subtle sculptural drapes. The new director looked even more put together with her choice of footwear: black pointed-toe pumps.

Red On Red

Lia Toby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While promoting her film in London, Kravitz went the monochromatic route and matched the red carpet. She wore a flimsy nondescript tank — sans bra — in a bright shade of cherry. Like her other look, she also tucked this into a silky floor-length maxi, giving the ’fit a decidedly ’90s feel.

She completed the all-crimson look with even more of the hue via her skinny belt, pointed pumps, and equally scarlet lips.

From The Boudoir

Dave Benett/WireImage/Getty Images

Also in London, she wore an all-black number that looked like it was plucked right out of her lingerie closet. Her crop ribbed tank was a slinky piece with a lace-trim neckline. Meanwhile, her knee-length pencil skirt was crafted in delicate lace and featured a small, saucy sheer area. Kravitz slung her bottoms low on her hips for that early-aughts low-rise flavor.

She also topped off her look with pointed-toe slingbacks and matching sunglasses.

May press tour season never end.