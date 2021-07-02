10-Minute Strength Workouts That Bring A Quick Sweat

Fitness
Perfect for your lunch break.
Getty Images/ Delmaine Donson
Think you need to hit the gym for an hour? Nope: 10-minute strength workouts do the trick. “A short, consistent workout can make a difference in your day by boosting your mood, energy levels, and endurance,” fitness instructor Christie Horan tells Bustle. Here are some to try.
LaylaBird/E+/Getty Images
These five moves hit every muscle in your body. Do each exercise for 60 seconds and repeat for 10 minutes.
- Plank walkouts
- Squats
- Overhead presses with dumbbells
- Side crunches