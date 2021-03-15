11 Beginner-Friendly Chloe Ting Workouts To Try For A Quick Sweat

YouTube is a virtual jackpot for really good — and completely free — workouts. Type in any exercise you’re in the mood for, and thousands of videos are bound to pop up to guide you through a sweat sesh. And there are plenty of star fitness pros on the platform — just look at Chloe Ting, whose channel has over 18 million followers. If you’re looking to try out her exercises, dip your toe into her training style by taking the best Chloe Ting workouts for beginners.
Ting is an Australian-based fitness influencer that has an extensive library of workouts, which range from core-focused exercises to HIIT and practically everything else you’d need for work your body from head to toe. One of the reasons why so many people turn to Ting’s workouts is because many of them are short — as in, they’ll bring the burn in 15 minutes or less (perfect for when you’re crunched for time). Oh, and they don’t require any equipment.