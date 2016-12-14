The Best Sex Toys For Long-Distance Couples This Holiday Season

The holidays are in full swing, which means it's time to find the perfect gift for your partner. And if you'll be spending the season apart, what could be better than sending them a sex toy meant for long-distance couples? Sure, you could mail homemade cookies, a cozy sweater, or a cute photo album full of memories. But imagine their joy as they open a vibrator you can use together.

Because let's face it — the warm and cozy holiday season can make us crave intimacy, and that's obviously extra difficult for long-distance couples to cope with. Not to mention, with COVID-19 travel restrictions, "knowing you can't just drive or take a train or hop on a plane to be together adds a new level of stress," Tammy Nelson, PhD, a licensed and certified sex therapist and relationship coach, tells Bustle.

But if you look for ways to keep the two of you sexually connected — in this case, via toys, apps, and even "teledildonic butt plugs" — the time apart doesn't have to be so bad. "There are new technological breakthroughs in sex and tech happening every day," Nelson says. "Teledildonics, or remote sex and intimacy devices [...] are capable of creating long-distance pleasure."

Hopefully, you'll be able to spend some time with your partner soon (and maybe even try out a few steamy holiday sex positions), but if you have to be apart, consider gifting them with one of these distance-friendly sex toys, and rest assured knowing you got your partner the perfect gift.

We-Vibe Sync, $149, We-Vibe

The Sync is basically every LDR couple's dream, because it allows you to keep your "sexual energy alive," even though you're far apart, Tristan Weedmark, a Global Passion Ambassador at We-Vibe, tells Bustle. "With the We-Connect app, you can control your partner’s pleasure from anywhere in the world, all while sexting or video chatting in the app."

And get this: You can even create custom vibrations or make a personalized vibe playlist. "Not only is Sync great at keeping your relationship hot and heavy," Weedmark says, "but when you do finally get to reunite you can use it together during sex for heightened stimulation."

Max and Nora Long Distance Sex Toy Set, $398, Lovense

This set from Lovense is the perfect gift for couples to treat themselves to this holiday season. The price may seem steep, but it comes with two bluetooth-friendly sex toys that you can use to keep each other feeling great from afar.

The female toy Nora is a rabbit vibrator with a rotating head and vibrating arm (which both have three speeds), and it's also waterproof and USB-rechargeable. The male toy Max is a vibrator and a "realistic skin-like masturbation sleeve," that the site says can accommodate 95% of men.

The best part? With Bluetooth pairing and Lovense's apps, you and your partner can control each other's pleasure no matter where you are.

Lush Bluetooth Egg Vibrator, $119, Amazon

Also from Lovense, this simple, sleek egg vibrator is a great distance-friendly gift to get your partner in lieu of splurging on a set of toys for both of you. You can use it solo or with a partner, and because it's small and app-controlled, you can even wear it out in public for some discreet fun, if that's what you're into (orgasm in public at your own risk). A fun bonus? It also syncs to music, in case you want to jam out while your genitals jam out.

Hush Bluetooth Butt Plug, $119, Amazon

For couples who miss having anal sex, don't worry: There are plenty of high-tech toys for you to enjoy, too. Hush, another Lovense product, is the 'world's first teledildonic butt plug' (aka it remotely communicates tactile sensation).

It's available in either 1.5-inch or 1.75-inch diameters, and both are the same price so you can choose which option works with your body. There's also a set of two that you can purchase together at a discount, so if both you and your long-distance boo are into butt stuff, that's a great option.

KIRROO Onyx+ Pearl2 Couples Set, $289, KIRROO

This his-and-hers set from KIRROO takes partnered pleasure to another level. The KIIROO Pearl2 is a technologically advanced G-spot vibrator, and is enabled with touch-sensitive technology. And the Onyx+ offers two air channels inside its core to create a "natural suction sensation" that's supposed to mimic penetration.

With bluetooth, you can connect the two toys together to control what your partner feels, so even if you're far apart it'll almost feel like you're really together. There's also a video chat platform you can use to see your partner (and engage in a little dirty talk with them, too) while you pleasure yourselves.

OhMiBod LoveLife G-Spot Cuddle Vibrator , $69, Amazon

This G-spot vibrator comes with a handy wifi-enabled app that will let your partner control your pleasure wherever they happen to be. Use the seven preset vibration patterns, or get creative and make your own. You can even use the sound of your voice or music to make a pattern.

There's also a super cool 'accelerometer' feature: By tipping the phone (vertically to horizontally), the vibes will gradually become more intense. Talk about giving back during the holidays.

LELO HULA Beads , $189, Amazon

These super cute and colorful remote-controlled pleasure beads rotate and vibrate. The combo of sensual, circular movements and powerful vibrations will spice up any foreplay, and provide you with an intense O, whether you choose to insert them or simply use them on your clitoris.

The thing about many long-distance sex toys is they tend to be a bit of a splurge. When you factor in things like virtual technology, it makes sense they'd be pricer than your average dildo. And yet, if you can swing it, the price might just be worth it for the physical intimacy.

Experts:

Tammy Nelson, PhD, licensed and certified sex therapist and relationship coach

Tristan Weedmark, Global Passion Ambassador at We-Vibe