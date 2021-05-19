30-Minute Walking Workouts You Can Do Anywhere

Wellness
Lace up your sneakers.
Walking has a slew of health perks: It improves endurance and strength while being low-impact, and it’s a simple way to boost your mood. And you don’t need to do it for hours — just try one of these 30-minute walking workouts to get your sweat on without breaking into a sprint.
- 4-5-minute warm-up, easy pace
- 5 minutes, moderate pace
- 1-minute power walk (pace that you could hold for no more than 5 minutes)
- 30-second power burst (go as hard as you can)
- 5 minutes, moderate pace
- Repeat 2 or 3 times.