30-Minute Walking Workouts You Can Do Anywhere

Lace up your sneakers.

You can sweat through these 30-minute walking workouts any time, anywhere.
By Kathleen Ferraro

Walking has a slew of health perks: It improves endurance and strength while being low-impact, and it’s a simple way to boost your mood. And you don’t need to do it for hours — just try one of these 30-minute walking workouts to get your sweat on without breaking into a sprint.

Power Burst From 99 Walks’ Eric Cohen

- 4-5-minute warm-up, easy pace

- 5 minutes, moderate pace

- 1-minute power walk (pace that you could hold for no more than 5 minutes)

- 30-second power burst (go as hard as you can)

- 5 minutes, moderate pace

- Repeat 2 or 3 times.

