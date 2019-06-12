Whether you’re looking for something serious, a friends with benefits arrangement, or a casual hookup, dating apps can help you find it. They may once have been something that raised an eyebrow, but now almost everyone I know has been on a dating app date. So if what you’re looking for is an extra person to add to your dating situation, here are the five best apps for threesomes.

In a survey of 20,000 Brits conducted by The Sun newspaper, 26% of men and 23% of women said they’d enjoyed a threesome. According to a study by Euroclinic, nearly one fifth of the 2,000 UK adults they polled are polyamorous. The survey defined this as “ having simultaneous close emotional relationships with two or more other individuals, or multiple sexual relationships with the knowledge of and consent of all partners involved."

Conversations around sex and desire have really opened up over the last five years as people feel more empowered to explore what they like. However, as in any relationship, being clear about what you want from the beginning will help you find a match when using apps. Remember — no matter how casual the situation is for you — there are people’s feelings to consider.

The following apps are great at matching people who are looking for a threesome and will give you the space to talk about what you want and where your boundaries are beforehand. Here are the best ones to download now.

1 Tinder You may have used Tinder by yourself before but if you’re in a couple and looking for a third then it’s incredibly easy to connect with people. On Tinder you can select your sexual preference and which gender you’re most interested in dating. Moving forward it’s important to have images of both you and your partner and to express explicitly in your bio what you’re looking for so you don’t surprise or confuse people. Available to download on iOS and Android devices.

2 3rder 3rder is one of the most popular apps for couples looking for a female third. You can join the app as a single person or as part of the couple and build a profile that details exactly what you’re looking for. 3rder also has a fun Moments tool which works in a similar way to Instagram Stories in that it lets people share more up-to-date details. Available to download on iOS and Android devices.

3 Feeld Feeld is one of the best dating apps to use if you want to explore your desire for a threesome but don’t want everyone knowing about it. With a super stringent privacy policy, you can create a profile for yourself then link with your partner if you are looking for a third or search for couples looking for a threesome without your Facebook friends being able to see that your profile is linked to Feeld. With multiple options for sexual orientations and gender, Feeld aims to be an inclusive and open environment in which you can explore your desires. Available to download on iOS and Android devices.

4 Fantasy Match Fantasy Match is a platform where you can discuss desires and curiosities in a safe space. Built on the pillars of safety and health, the app promotes the idea that exploring new experiences and fantasies is healthy so long as you do it in a way that’s respectful of others and you know your own boundaries. Being honest about what you want and listening to others is key. You can download it on iOS devices.

5 3Somer If you feel ready to take the first step into finding a threesome but still want a little bit of familiarity 3Somer works in the same way as many other mainstream dating apps. Whether you are single or in a couple you can create a profile and start matching with other people in your area looking for the same thing. The app will allow you to specify what you are into in the bedroom as well as your sexual preferences. Available to download on iOS and Android devices.

Whatever your kink, desire, or preference there will absolutely be someone out there who shares it with you. When you have never had one before, looking for a threesome can be really baffling and a little intimidating. But these apps make it super simple to start chatting to people near you who want the same thing.