7 Unexpected Signs Of A Fast Metabolism, According To Doctors
#4: You poop a lot.
Since your metabolism is a process that runs silently in the background, it's probably not something you think about all the time. But it if you have a fast metabolism, it can manifest in some interesting ways.
To put it simply, "metabolism is the process of converting food consumed into energy," Dr. David Greuner M.D. of NYC Surgical Associates, tells Bustle. "It is occurring within all living things and is essential to survive." It's intertwined with and impacted by many other processes, and can have a profound impact on the way you feel. "Usually, people with fast-paced metabolisms have inherited it from genetics," Dr. Greuner says. "Yet, there are other factors that contribute to your metabolism such as age [...] muscle mass, and your physical activity."
Your metabolism can even change throughout your life, as your lifestyle and health changes, potentially leading to all sorts of weird symptoms. It's a complex system, and it can be tough to pinpoint what, exactly, is stemming from your metabolism, and what might be a result of something else.
The best way to figure out why you might have a fast metabolism is to speak with your doctor. They can figure out if it's something you were born with, the result of a lifestyle change, or even a side effect of a health concern. Read on below for some weird physical signs of a fast metabolism, according to experts.
There's nothing wrong with having a fast (or slow!) metabolism. If you're concerned about new changes in your daily health, though, or if these side effects are making you uncomfortable, go ahead and reach out to a doctor. They'll let you know if you have something going on, such as hyperthyroidism, or if your fast metabolism is simply due to the way your body's made.
Experts:
Dr. David Greuner M.D.
Emily Tills, registered dietitian and nutrition coach
Tracee Gluhaic, integrative health coach
Dr. Marra Francis M.D.