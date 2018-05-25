6 Unexpected Side Effects To Know Before You Take Biotin Supplements

6 Interactions With Medications

Biotin can cause interactions with medications like anticonvulsants. The end result? It could lower their effectiveness or cause new side effects to pop up, like more stomach problems, says Kingsley. "Any interaction with a medication can potentially be dangerous to a patient, which is why it is very important to discuss all of your medications and supplements with your doctor," she tells Bustle.

Though many people take biotin with no issue, it's still important to talk to your doctor if you're experiencing anything out of the ordinary. That way they can provide you with safer, alternatives if need be.

This post was originally published on May 25, 2018. It was updated on June 18, 2019. Additional reporting by Syeda Saad.