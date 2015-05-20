In your bestie group chat, nothing is off-limits. Tinder screenshots, fashion advice, astrology memes — you cover it all. But even if your friends are sex-positive and supportive, it can be difficult to bring up some of the topics you’re most curious about, like anal sex. You might be dying to know what anal sex feels like and if other girls like anal.

"There’s a popular perception that anal sex is not for 'good girls', that they don’t do it, or at least never initiate it," Alicia Sinclair, founder and CEO of COTR, Inc, which makes the anal play brand b-Vibe, tells Bustle. "The common narrative goes like this: women don’t like anal sex, it’s something that men want of them, and if it ever ends up happening, women are often coerced into it, or agree to do it just for the sake of fulfilling that 'male fantasy'."

As Sinclair explains, not only is this narrative false, but it also puts limitations on women. "The idea that women don’t enjoy anal sex also disempowers them and takes away their sexual agency as beings with their own sexual desires and complex sexuality.”

Like anything between the sheets, anal feels good for some, and others aren’t into it. And if you’re still too nervous to bring it up in your group chat, here are 19 women on what anal feels like.

1. Anal Sex Feels Close

“Anal sex feels more intense to me and just activates all my pleasure-inducing nerve endings. I feel closer to my partner while at the same time I feel like I'm sucking my partner into me, engulfing them. If I'm having penetrative sex, I orgasm more easily through anal penetration than vaginal penetration and when I'm receiving anal in a doggy position or standing and bent over with a slight angle I'm able to receive really orgasmic G-spot stimulation from anal penetration. The taboo nature of anal sex also feels exciting and is this huge turn-on. I love opening myself up and exposing myself in this way that feels really good and really empowering. Anal sex feels sexy and slippery (so much lube!) and decadent.” — Madison, 28

2. It’s Not Pleasant For Everyone

“Anal sex? It feels like reverse pooping.” — Kate, 33

3. Lube Is The Secret To Enjoying Anal

“Anal sex feel like sensory overload. As long as I'm really relaxed, as in I've had a ton of wine and there's lots of lube, it can feel good. But it also took a while to get here. The first few times I did it, it felt awful, but I've realized I was doing it wrong. If you want to enjoy anal, you need to have lube and lots of it.” — Lynne, 27

4. It Can Be An Uncomfortable Feeling

“You know when you really have to poop, and you're in a public place and there's no place for you to go, so you have to wait, and you're really, really uncomfortable? Like, you almost don't even want to breathe or sneeze because you're afraid of what might happen and you're just this huge ball of unhappiness and tension? You can't enjoy anything in the world and you can't concentrate? Yup. No, thank you on the anal sex.” — Colleen, 30

5. Anal Sex Is Best Served With Clitoral Stimulation

Anal sex alone is 'eh, OK,' but when it's coupled with clitoral stimulation or clitoral/vaginal ... Wow. Every movement, rub, climax feels 10 times stronger. How it actually feels on its own is just like something is sliding along the sphincter. Not amazing, not horrible, not painful. — Jen, 35

6. Zero Out Of 10

“I haven't had a colonoscopy before, but I bet it's the same feeling. The first and only time I did it just felt awful, like I had to take a sh*t and I was doing everything I could to not sh*t on him. Afterward, it took days to poop normal again. — Ryanne, 31

7. There May Be Friction

“The first time it felt like some was trying to file my insides, like with a nail file. The second time, because we used lube, it felt less like a filing, but still like someone was trying to do something in there that probably shouldn't be done. I have friends who love the sensation of it, but for me it never feels like anything more than a horrible friction that needs to stop.” —Monica, 28

8. It’s Slippery

“I've never had anything but good experiences with anal sex. It feels slippery and pressure on other parts of my body than if it were vaginal, but in a good way. I still prefer vaginal sex though.” — Courtney, 30

9. Anal Is Intense

“It feels really intense. I haven’t decided if it’s a good intense or a bad intense, but it’s definitely intense. During anal, I can feel every inch of him sliding in and out, but I can’t say the say for vaginal sex. I actually think it’s too intense sometimes so I rarely do it. I feel like I don’t have enough control over that part of my body to avoid an accident ... obviously, that's everyone's biggest fear when it comes to anal.” — Chelsea, 29

10. It’s A Fuller Feeling

“Hard to describe. With enough lube and slow starting somehow like normal sex but kinda more full and fleshy. It depends from person to person but I kinda like it from time to time.” — PsychologicalBill517

11. Anal Is A Way To Spice Up Your Sex Life

“I honestly think it's more about the nature of it than the sensation. Anal is a way to change it up, it’s something different.” — Acetabulum99·

12. You Won’t Believe Your Eyes

“When it’s good, it feels like your eyeballs are going to pop out of their sockets.” — Kendra, 24

13. It’s Deep & Sexy

“First, it feels like a sharp pain and like you’re making a mistake. Then it’s in and it hurts less, but then you feel like you just need to poop. (Which is the least sexy thing during sex.) But then they get going and the feeling of getting pounded and having someone going deep is maybe one of the sexiest things ever. And overtakes any discomfort you’re feeling.” — Tricia, 27

14. Anal Is Primal

“It's more primal and more direct. I cum way harder from that than anything else.” — Cyanora

15. It Takes Some Practice

“I didn't get much out of it at first. With practice with toys I got more used to the sensation to a point of really liking it, then loving it, where now I uncontrollably crave it. When I'm horny I feel like I badly need a dick or at least a finger in there. — thdiod

16. Anal Is Relieving

“Ever eat a giant meal and take a massive, solid poop? The relief is amazing. Now replace the turd with a penis with the relief on repeat.” — iSitOnFacez

17. It’s Powerful & Pleasurable

“Think of the feeling you get when you scratch, say, an itchy mosquito bite; that feeling of pure satisfaction that makes you go ahhhhh. Now multiply it by maybe 50 or so, so 50 times as intense, and that is sort of what it anal feels like. It is very powerful and very pleasurable.” — Helixon256

18. It’s About Letting Go

“It feels like total surrender.” — Joan, 23

19. Anal Is A Whole Body Experience

“Don't make the mistake of comparing it with the sensation of orgasm, it's so incredibly different but just as wonderful. Unlike an orgasm, the good feelings keep on coming as long as he's moving inside you, so if he's got good stamina, you will be moaning and groaning in delight for as long as he can hold out. Hard to describe the feeling, but it's almost an all-body thing. It's powerfully good and makes you feel fuzzy and ecstatic (well, it does for me!)” — Helen, 26

Expert:

Alicia Sinclair, Founder and CEO of COTR, Inc.