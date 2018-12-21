The One Thing You May Be Doing Wrong In Relationships, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

While everyone makes a few mistakes in their relationships, each zodiac signs tends to have one thing they keep doing wrong — more often than others. Depending on your sign and which traits are associated with it, you might find that you struggle with being open, focusing on your partner, or always rush into things too quickly.

And that's fine. It's all about learning as you go, and trying to do better the next time around. But it never hurts to be aware of these tendencies, especially if you want to have healthier relationships.

"Astrology lets you become more aware of your zodiac sign’s tendencies and can increase your self-awareness," Skye Alexander, astrologer and author of Magickal Astrology, tells Bustle. "It helps you understand not only your own nature but how other people perceive and react to you — and vice versa."

That can help explain a lot, in terms of what's happened in the past. But it can also shed light on potential problems, so you'll be less likely to make them again in the future. "In a romantic relationship, this awareness can reduce tension, conflict, and misunderstandings, and provide guidelines for establishing a more compatible partnership," Alexander says. With that in mind, read on for the one thing each zodiac sign tends to do wrong in relationships, according to astrologers.

1 Aries (March 21 - April 19): Rushing Into Things Tina Gong/Bustle As an impulsive sign, Aries tends to be dive headfirst into relationships, without first thinking about what they want, or "whether the object of their affection is right for them," Alexander says. And as a result, they may find that their relationships don't last very long. One way to change up this patter is by slowing down. While it may go against an Aries' nature, taking the time to weigh the pros and cons before getting serious with someone can make for a better connection, while also saving them from potential heartache.

2 Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Being Stubborn Tina Gong/Bustle Most of the relationship problems Taurus experiences stem from their stubborn nature, which can make them be difficult to get along with. But that doesn't mean they can't have healthy relationships, or be more understanding. "Having heart-to-heart conversations where both people are able to express themselves equally and feel heard is very important," astrologist and speaker Danielle Mercurio, tells Bustle. "This softens the dynamic and allows for a new direction going forward."

3 Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Letting Partners Down Tina Gong/Bustle Gemini isn't always the most dependable sign, which can have a negative impact on their relationships. "They mean well in the moment, however speak before really thinking through what they are actually capable of," Mercurio says. There can be an easy fix, though, if Gemini is willing to look within. "Embracing self control and being gentle with one’s self will help quiet the need for acceptance from others and taking on more than they can handle," Mercurio says. "Trust in being enough as is!"

4 Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Being Overly Cautious Tina Gong/Bustle Cancer can be overly cautious when it comes to letting a partner in, which can hold them back from developing a deep connection. And, it may explain why they have misunderstandings in their relationships. "This can make their partner feel disconnected and unsure of their needs," Mercurio says. "Cancers should trust that they can share their feelings and that it is important for them to take up a little more space. If it scares off their partner, then it’s not personal — that person just wasn’t the right fit."

5 Leo (July 23 - August 22): Having One-Sided Relationships Tina Gong/Bustle In relationships, and in life in general, Leo wants to be the center of attention. "As a result, their relationships may be one-sided and their mates may feel their role is to cheer on the Leo, rather than to share in a genuine partnership," Alexander says. While some people might be down for that, others may grow tired quickly. So for Leo, it's all about balance. They should definitely pursue their goals — including being in the spotlight — but will need to find a way to bring their partner along for the ride, so they don't feel left out.

6 Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Being Controlling Tina Gong/Bustle Since Virgo likes to run their life a certain (very organized) way, they can be a bit particular when it comes to interacting with their partner — which can lead to problems. "This kind of control doesn’t allow for their partner to make mistakes or explore their own path," Mercurio says. "It’s important for the Virgo to create a little space for their partner to execute their own freedom, even if it means they mess up. They’ll trust you more in turn and actually want to come to you for support if things fail."

7 Libra (September 23 - October 22): Pushing Partners Away Tina Gong/Bustle "Despite their apparent interest in romance and relationships, [Libra] can be surprisingly detached," Alexander says. "To more emotional types, these cerebral folks may seem to intellectualize love rather than really feeling it," which can leave their partner feeling quite alone. If they want to make things work, however, Libra can try turning towards their partner — instead of away. As Mercurio says, "They should look to their partner as a way to growth and not be afraid to share their dreams and goals. Ask for accountability and be open to being supported."

8 Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Struggling To Trust Tina Gong/Bustle Due to their inherent trust issues, Scorpio "may suspect indiscretion where none exists," Alexander says, and as a result may struggle to maintain a sense of security within their relationships. "If they don’t feel they are getting their needs met, they close off or obsess to find a way to change the situation," Mecurio says, which can lead to even more problems. But even if they have a hard time feeling secure, that doesn't mean Scorpio can't turn it all around. "Instead of being so behind the scenes, just talk to your partner," Mercurio says. "Let them know where you are feeling a disconnect and how you can establish more trust." It may be scary at first, but this new approach to relationships will definitely be worth it.

9 Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Getting Distracted Tina Gong/Bustle Sagittarius has a lot of passions, and as a result, may be a bit all over the place, Mercurio says. "And with so many different pursuits and circles they may become forgetful and distracted in the relationship." While it's great they have hobbies, it's all about striking a balance. "[They] should make it a point to acknowledge how they feel about their partner and find more mutual activities to engage in together for more closeness," Mercurio says. That should help them reach their goals and pursue all sorts of dreams, while also maintaining a connection with their partner.

10 Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Being Controlling Tina Gong/Bustle Capricorn runs their life like clockwork, which is a trait that suits them well at work. But they often do the same thing in their relationships, without even realizing. "Your partner may feel like they are dating their parent or boss and feel too controlled," Mercurio says. "The Capricorn needs to let up on being right or boxing in their partner. Give them the chance to showcase their thoughts before interrupting or overriding the conversation. Really hold space and listen."

11 Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Not Making It A Priority Tina Gong/Bustle As a highly compulsive sign, Aquarius may have a history of jumping from one hobby to the next — all while forgetting about their partner. So if they feel like they haven't had much luck in love, this may explain why. But there is a way to find more balance, should they choose to do so. "Aquarians shouldn’t lose their excitement," Mercurio says. "However, it’s important to find ways to stay grounded. Stillness and a few more nights in won’t slow down your dreams."