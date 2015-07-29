If you're clicking on an article about lesbian sex positions, it's either because you're trying to have a better orgasm with your partner, or you're hoping to get some fresh ideas. And who could blame you?

"Queer and lesbian women do not identify with the heteronormative understanding [of sex]," Gigi Engle, a certified sex coach, sexologist, and sex and intimacy expert at SKYN, tells Bustle, which means there isn't a "roadmap" for lesbian sex. But there is a plus side to that, and it's an ultimately greater understanding of what feels good.

To get there, start by asking your partner what they like, take their feedback, and try experimenting. When in doubt, you can always make that the focus.

And no matter which position you end up trying, it also helps to slow down. "While pop culture and pornography often depict lesbian sex with swift changes in sex positions, orgasm is more likely to occur while remaining in one effective position for a prolonged period of time," queer sex therapist Casey Tanner, tells Bustle. "Most people need continuous, rhythmic, clitoral stimulation in order to orgasm."

So, have you chats, and then considering trying one (or all five) of the best lesbian sex positions that focus on your clit — and so much more.

1. The L

How to do it: "One partner lays down, while the other places their knees on either side of their face such that their vulva is positioned over the other partner’s mouth and they are facing away from the horizontal partner’s body," Tanner says. "The horizontal partner then uses their tongue to massage the seated partner’s clitoris."

Why it works: "As opposed to a traditional oral sex position, The L allows the seated partner the autonomy to choose the pressure and pacing they desire, using their body to thrust at the amount of speed and roughness they desire," Tanner says. "This position also gives the horizontal partner access to the other partner’s body, by simply reaching their hands upwards to explore her stomach, hips, and breasts."

Variations to try: It might be fun to try using a vibrator, for that extra bit of stimulation.

2. Spooning

How to do it: Lay down next to each other in the spooning position. The big spoon will wrap their leg over the little spoon, and use their hand to stimulate the clitoris. If your partner is the big spoon, they can also scoot their arm under your top leg and touch you from behind.

Why it works: When you’re the little spoon, there’s not much for you to do but lay back and enjoy the attention. You can focus fully on how amazing everything feels.

Variations to try: This position is all about finding the most enjoyable angle for you and the easiest reach for your partner, ccording to sex therapist Vanessa Marin. If you’re of differing heights, you may need to reposition to help them reach, she says, possibly by bending forward at the hip. You can also try turning partially onto your back or stomach.

3. The Eagle

How to do it: "This position involves one partner lying on their back with their legs out stretched in the air," Tatyana Dyachenko, B.Sc, a sex therapist and relationship expert, tells Bustle. Your partner will then lie in between your legs, align their clitoris with yours, and rub away, Dyachenko says.

Why it works: The Eagle is a great way to stimulate both your clitorises. There's also potential for some really great eye contact.

Variations to try: If you’re on a bed, you can prop yourself up on some pillows. You can also rest one leg on your partner's shoulder, for a slightly different angle.

4. Kneeling Reach-Around

How to do it: Both of you will get on your knees. Your partner will then kneel behind you, with their body pressed against yours. They'll reach around your waist and finger you clitoris or use a vibrator on it.

Why it works: This position most closely imitates the angle you probably use when you masturbate, so it’s bound to feel great, Marin says. It can be very passionate and intense.

Variations to try: Try doing it up against a wall, with both of your hands bracing it for leverage, or up against a sofa, with your arms resting on the cushions. You could also try a more bent-over variation on a (carpeted!) staircase, Marin says. If you’re into kink, they can also tie your hands behind your back.

5. Doggy Style

How to do it: According to Tanner, one partner should position themselves on all fours while the other is behind them, upright on their knees. "The upright partner uses one hand to vaginally penetrate the other partner, and reaches their other hand that partner’s thigh to massage the clitoris."

Why it works: "This combination of clitoral and vaginal stimulation stimulates the clitoris from multiple angles — both internally and externally," Tanner says. Plus, the person in the back gets a really great view.

Variations to try: If you like, you can try using a strap-on in this position, or use a vibrator to increase sensation.

Sources:

Gigi Engle, certified sex coach, sexologist, and author

Casey Tanner, queer sex therapist

Vanessa Marin, sex therapist

Tatyana Dyachenko, B.Sc, sex therapist and relationship expert