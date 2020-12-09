New year, same... social distancing policies? Although the end of 2020 doesn't mean the end of the pandemic, these 21 best sex positions for 2021 will finally give you something to look forward to.

After months of staying inside with your boo, your sex life may be more regimented than a beauty influencer's skincare routine. While finding your groove can be comfortable, consider the new year is a time to switch things up — well, switch things up in the bedroom. Keep wearing your mask and going to yoga on Zoom, please.

From using chairs and countertops to bringing food into the bedroom, these 21 New Year's sex positions that will keep your ball dropping all year long.

1 34+35 Nothing like Ariana Grande to make a classic position feel fresh again, am I right? To spice up your 69, have both partners lie on their sides, propped up by pillows. By turning to your side, your head gets a little more space to move around, and you're not as bombarded with your partner's bod (but if that's what you're into, then you know what you like).

2 Put A Finger Down If... For more intimate fingering, have the giving partner recline back on the bed, propped up on pillows, with their legs spread. The receiving partner can then sit between the giving parter's legs, facing away and lying back (as if you're spooning but sitting up). Have the giving partner reach around, stimulating the receiving partner with fingers or a toy. This position lets you snuggle up as you bring on the pleasure.

3 Pole Worker The big election is over, but you can still take a poll, (read: use your leg as a pole.) Have the receiving partner lie down, comfortable on pillows. As they lift one leg in the air, have the penetrating partner approach on their knees, straddling the leg that's on the bed. This position allows for deeper penetration and sensation.

4 What's The T? For the piping hot tea, try this piping hot position. Have the penetrating partner lie on their side, with the receiving partner lying perpendicular toward them, making a "T" shape meeting at your pelvis. From there, the penetrating partner can enter the receiving partner with their penis, star-op, or stimulate them with fingers or a toy. This position lets you both recline and really relax while getting it on from a new angle.

5 WAP In the name of gender inclusion, consider "WAP" to mean wet a*s parts. Using tons of lube on your hands and on your partner's parts, stimulate them with your fingers. Let's be real: Hand stuff is slept on. Using extra lube, you'll get to slowly and erotically get a feel for your partner — literally.

6 Tie-Dye Sweatsuit To tie up all the loose ends of 2020, bring on some bondage between the sheets. Using rope, ribbon, a tie, or anything else you can kind, take turns experimenting with bondage. Tie your partner's hands together or to the headboard. Bring in a blindfold for some extra sensory fun. Remember to take it slow and consider having a "safe word" if someone is not feeling it anymore.

7 It's The Lift For Me Have the receiving partner sit near the foot of the bed, with their feet on the floor, lying back on the bed, and lifting their legs in the . Then the penetrating partner can approach, facing forward, raising the receiving partner's hips, and entering or stimulating them standing up.

8 Yoga Yeet For a deep stretch and even deeper penetration, have the receiving partner sit back on their knees, bending over and reaching forward in a "Child's Pose" position. Have the penetrating partner approach from behind, sitting on bent knees, with their torso up, pulling the receiving partner closer to them. This position allows for deep stimulation from all sorts of new angles.

9 Lotus Named after the flower that grows through mud, this position may be the best thing to blossom out of 2020. Have the penetrating partner sit "criss-cross applesauce" on the floor, with their legs bent. Have the receiving partner approach facing them, straddling over, sitting into the penetrating partner's legs, and crossing their legs around. If all the stretching isn't working for you, try having both partners keep their legs extended and use pillows and blankets for extra support.

10 Pillows On Periodt For a Reverse-Cowgirl with extra support, have the penetrating partner reclined on the bed, propped up on a stack of pillows. Then the receiving partner can turn away, straddling over the penetrating partner. This position allows the partner a front-row view of your banging' backside and lets you both lie back and relax.

11 Kind Of Extra To spice up a basic Missionary, prop up the receiving partner's hips with pillows or a rolled blanket. With their legs higher in the air, have them wrap their feet around the penetrating partner, pushing them in to enter deeper. Adding some height under the receiving partner's hips also works great for fingering and oral.

12 Love To See It Have the receiving partner sit in a chair with their legs spread and feet on the ground. Then the giving partner can approach on their knees, orally stimulating the receiving partner from below. This position is a great way to play with power dynamics and feel different sensations during oral.

13 Flexin' This position is all about the floor, (well that and direct communication about where you legs go.) Sit on the floor with your legs bent and spread and arms behind you, (doing a "crab walk") as you used to in kindergarten gym class. Approaching each other in your crab walk, have the penetrating partner keep their keep on the floor, and legs spread wide entering the receiving partner with a penis, strap-on, or toy. Have the receiving partner lift their hips, spreading their legs around the penetrating partner. Laugh as you go, this one takes some major trial and error.

14 No Cap Have the receiving partner lie on their back with their legs in the air. The penetrating partner can then approach bent knees, entering or stimulating the receiving partner with a penis, strap-on, toy, or fingers. The receiving partner can bend their knees around the penetrating partner's shoulders to lift their hips and allow for maximum penetration.

15 Snatched Seat Have the receiving partner hop up on a countertop or sturdy table, with their legs open and feet dangling down. Then the penetrating partner can approach them, entering or stimulating the receiving partner standing up. The height difference will allow the penetrating partner to hit all the right spots.

16 OK... Go Off To hit all the right spots, have the receiving partner lie on their back, with their legs bent and feet on the bed, lifting their hips. Then the penetrating partner can approach the receiving partner's legs, entering or stimulating the giving partner on their knees. This position will allow you to keep eye contact as you both hit deeper angels.

17 No Shade There's no time like the New Year to experiment with food play. Bring some whipped cream or chocolate sauce (or a topping of your choosing) into the bedroom and learn about different sexy sensations. Food play can be a great way to learn more about your partner's erogenous zones and discover where they like to be touched.

18 Stand Stan For Doggy Style with some added height, have the receiving partner standing, bending over a table, counter, or the bed. The penetrating partner can then approach them from behind, standing, entering, or stimulating them with a penis, strap-on, fingers, or a toy.

19 Good Vibes Only If you've been thinking about bringing a toy into the bedroom, consider this your lucky day. Get yourself comfortable with your favorite vibrator or dildo, and start pleasuring yourself. Have your partner sitting across from you, watching. Although it may feel a bit awkward at first, showing your SO how you like to be touched can be super educational (not to mention erotic). If you prefer a two-player game, have them use a toy on you and talk them through what feels good.

20 Rollin' With The Homies If you're feeling frisky and fit, this move is the one for you. Have the receiving partner like on their back, lifting their legs up toward their head, so their knees are near their shoulders and their ankles are close to the ground. The penetrating partner can then approach their knees (or standing up, if the height works), penetrating or stimulating the receiving partner as they're rolled over.