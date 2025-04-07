The 7 Best Sex Positions For Every Day Of The Week

If you find yourself tired on a Tuesday, bored on a Wednesday, or ready to go on a Saturday, then you’ll need a sex position to match your energy. Whether you’re lying in bed with a long-term partner or hooking up with a Hinge match, it might feel right to try a different sex position every day of the week.

For example, it goes without saying that Mondays are tough. You’ll either feel groggy after the weekend or exhausted by the thought of all the work you have to do, and thus not in the mood for a sex position that requires a ton of athleticism or brain power. Instead, you might want a move that allows you to feel close to lying back and relaxing.

As the week goes on, you could experience more ups and downs — and it can all impact your sex life. Instead of opting for the same sex positions, you can strategically choose your moves to match the vibe of the day, making it more fun for both you and your partner. Instead of sticking with your usual go-tos, Friday night might call for something a little bit saucy.

This list could also inspire a week of new positions if you want to try something new every evening. Sound fun? Then keep scrolling below.

Monday

Missionary

If you’re in the mood to hook up, stick with missionary. Mondays can take a lot of you, which is why it might feel best to keep things as lazy and straightforward as possible. No new poses or anything that requires thinking.

If your partner is on top then you can lay back and relax — and then switch positions if need be. To modify this move, play around by adding a pillow under your hips or lifting a leg to change the angle. Bonus points if you play some smooth, sexy music.

Tuesday

Doggy Style

Doggy style feels like the next step from Monday’s missionary. Simply flip around the other way or get behind your partner. It’s a more intense pose that’ll help you blow off steam and feel close to your partner. If your arms get tired, simply collapse onto your stomach for a modified doggy. To up the sensation, add a vibrator into the mix.

Wednesday

Advanced Crab

Wednesdays are notoriously boring. Since it marks the middle of the week, this day could bring on a bout of existential dread that has you feeling blah. To spice things up, grab your partner and attempt a tricky pose, like the advanced crab.

To get in position, you’ll both sit down, face each other, and lean back on your hands. One of you will then lift a leg and place it over the other person’s shoulders. Add another leg if you can. It requires flexibility, a hint of athleticism, and a lot of communication — all things that’ll get your mind off the mid-week doldrums.

Thursday

The Plow

As the weekend gets closer, you and your partner might find yourselves feeling friskier than ever. On Thursday, throw each other on the bed and go at it with a deeply penetrating position, otherwise known as the plow.

It’s basically missionary with a twist. One of you will lay back with your legs in the air while the other is on top. The person on the bottom can put their knees on their partner’s shoulders, or the person on top can hold onto their feet or legs or push them back.

Friday

Sofa Brace

After a long week, you might have dreamed about going out on the town or seeing friends — but don’t be surprised if you find yourselves cuddled up on the couch instead. If you’re in the mood to stay in, you could put on a movie, order takeout, and eventually find yourselves getting busy.

The sofa brace position is where you rest your weight on the arm or the back of your couch while your partner comes up behind you — or vice versa. It could kick off an evening of fun that eventually leads to the bedroom, but this move can also be the star of the show.

Saturday

Bent Over Standing

After a good night’s sleep and a relaxing morning at the farmer’s market, you and your partner might be in the mood for a quickie before going out to dinner. This is when a standing position comes in handy.

It’s a move you can do in the shower or as you’re getting dressed to go out, as well as when you get back home — all without having to completely disrobe. In fact, that might even make it hotter.

Sunday

69

To end your week — or to kick it off, depending on how you look at it — ease into 69. It’s a perfectly comfy position to try after a night out or when you’re feeling lazy on a Sunday morning. It’ll make you feel close and connected, and it’s one you can maintain for ages.

Shimmy head-to-toe, lie on your sides, and position your head so it rests on your partner’s thigh. If you want, add some pillows to feel better supported. That way, both of you can fully relax while you do your thing.