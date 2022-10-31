To make your apartment extra cozy you might pick up a throw blanket, stock up on tea, or peruse the candle aisle at Target for the newest and latest in homey scents. But if you really want to take your comfort to the next level, consider getting a body pillow.

Hear me out: Everyone can agree that a pillow is the comfiest thing ever, right? Now imagine a pillow that’s six feet long. By my estimation, that means a body pillow has to be at least six times comfier, which is why I jumped at the chance to try the Bearaby Cuddler — a body pillow from the makers of the Tree Napper weighted blanket that clocks in at 82 inches.

Body pillows are extra long so that you can rest up against them. While there are many different varieties — some are longer, shorter, flat, or round — they’re an ideal way to get extra support while you sleep, protect your joints from aches and pains, or prop yourself up in bed.

If the body pillow is long and bendy enough, you can also wrap it around yourself to create the perfect back and arm rest for reading, movie marathoning, etc. And guess what? The Bearaby Cuddler is long enough for all of that. Here’s what it was like to give it a try.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Fast Facts

Product Name: Bearaby Cuddler

Bearaby Cuddler Price: $199

$199 Best for: Back support, body support, general coziness

Back support, body support, general coziness Material : 100% organic cotton cover, Melofoam™

: 100% organic cotton cover, Melofoam™ Weight: 8.8 lb

8.8 lb Dimensions: 82” x 7.5”

82” x 7.5” Rating: 4.8/5

The Bearaby Cuddler Pillow

The Cuddler is a soft, breathable, extra-long ergonomic body pillow that “gives endlessly supportive cuddles.” It’s filled with a natural spongey material called Melofoam™ that molds to your body so you can stay aligned — aka in a certain sitting or lying position — while you rest or sleep.

The breathable foam means the Cuddler stays cool and feels lightweight. What’s more, it’s super cute and won’t throw off your chic home decor. You can buy the Cuddler pillow by itself or pick up a cotton cover in five colors like Evening Rose, Moonstone Grey, or Midnight Blue to perfectly match your bed. The cover is easily removable, too, so you can machine wash it.

Cuddle it while sleeping or wrap it around you for extra support while sitting on the couch. You can even tie it in a knot (helpful if you need some height) and use it as a piece of functional furniture. It basically looks like a thicc fun noodle that you’d play with in a pool, only it feels uber soft and is really cozy to hug.

My Experience

The Cuddler arrived in a tall box that I expected to be heavy, but was actually super easy to drag into my apartment. The pillow was neatly tucked inside in a cotton bag with the soft, 100% cotton cover in another. To “set it up” all I had to do was unzip the cover and stuff the pillow inside — another thing I thought would be tough to do, kind of like a duvet cover. In reality, it only took a few seconds and, just like that, I had a long body pillow ready to go.

Because body pillows are meant to support you, I figured this one would be firmly solid or tough. But the Cuddler is just... cuddly. The foam is surprisingly squishy, which meant I could weave it around my legs, curl it behind my back, or twist it perfectly to hold my head. Blissful.

For my first go-round, I folded the Cuddler in half, propped it up on my bed, and used it as a reading pillow. I found that it had the perfect squish-to-support ratio to keep me comfy while I turned pages — no neck cramps or backaches to be found.

Next up, I threw it longways down my bed to test it out while sleeping. As a lifelong stomach sleeper I wasn’t sure I’d use it much during the night, but lo and behold I cuddled that Cuddler like my life depended on it. Not only was it easy to maneuver into the perfect spots to support my knees and ankles, but there was also plenty of pillow left over to trail up and behind my head for a full night of pillowey restfulness. (I’m 5’7 for reference.)

The Results

Since welcoming the Bearaby Cuddler into my life, all the lounge-y moments in my day feel more comfortable. I find it easier to sleep on my side thanks to the full-body support. I’ve also caught myself reading for longer periods of time in bed since I don’t get cramps from craning my neck.

I can see this pillow being a good choice for someone who has back or knee pain or anyone who needs help getting and staying in a certain position while sleeping. The only reason I docked points is because it is on the pricy side for a pillow. While it’s well worth it due to the materials and design, you might have to save up for a while if you decide to buy.

Similar Products

Another option is the Moonlight Comfort-U from Moonlight Slumber, a 62” x 43.5 U-shaped pillow designed to support you while sleeping or lounging. It’s filled with a synthetic down alternative that never clumps up or flattens, and it comes with a removable zip-off cover that’s easy to wash. The oversized shape looks mighty comfy, too.

The Verdict

The Bearaby Cuddler pillow is the perfect amount of squishy and supportive, and its extra-long length means it’s super versatile when it comes to how you use it. Not to be dramatic, but I can’t remember what my life was like without it. It’s seriously upped my apartment’s cozy factor, and I plan to use it as my sleeping buddy from here on out.