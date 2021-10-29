Fitness
It's about so much more than muscle tone.
PeopleImages/E+/Getty Images
While it’s tempting to go after the endorphin rush you get from cardio workouts, the benefits of strength training are tough to ignore. Whether you lift weights, swing a kettlebell, or do a few push-ups at home, this kind of training is doing your mind and body good.
xijian/E+/Getty Images
“It’s a physical activity that strengthens a muscle or muscle group using external resistance,” trainer Kristie Alicea tells Bustle. This can mean exercises that use your body weight or dumbbells as well as using certain machines at the gym.