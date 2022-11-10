Wellness

The 8 Best Exercises For Plantar Fasciitis

Get outta here, heel pain.

The best stretches and exercises for plantar fasciitis, according to experts.
Plantar fasciitis is the inflammation of the plantar fascia tissue in the foot. According to physiotherapist Helen O'Leary, you can dull the resulting heel aches by icing the area, wearing cushy shoe inserts, and adding a few exercises for plantar fasciitis to your routine.

Heel Raises

To get started, you can strengthen your calf muscles to help prevent plantar fasciitis, says physical therapist Lalitha McSorley.

- Stand on stairs or ledge with heels hanging off.

- Gently lower heel past edge.

- Slowly rise up on toes.

- Do 10 times, 3x a day.

Tap