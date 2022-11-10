Wellness
Get outta here, heel pain.
Shutterstock
Plantar fasciitis is the inflammation of the plantar fascia tissue in the foot. According to physiotherapist Helen O'Leary, you can dull the resulting heel aches by icing the area, wearing cushy shoe inserts, and adding a few exercises for plantar fasciitis to your routine.
kali9/E+/Getty Images
To get started, you can strengthen your calf muscles to help prevent plantar fasciitis, says physical therapist Lalitha McSorley.
- Stand on stairs or ledge with heels hanging off.
- Gently lower heel past edge.
- Slowly rise up on toes.
- Do 10 times, 3x a day.