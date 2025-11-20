Rather than being solely fitness-forward, modern-day wellness can include a chic bed rotting day, an expert-approved sleep position, or a low-pressure hobby that gets you off your phone and living IRL. Of course, an intense workout class always feels good, too. Choosing whatever makes you feel like the best version of yourself will help you create a sustainable wellness routine that will last way past that New Year’s resolution hype.

To make your self-care game all the more well-rounded — or to gift the fitness fanatic and/or good vibes guru the buzziest tools out there — look to this list of 18 Bustle-beloved gifts. This roundup includes everything from incense that will level up a meditation ritual to pajamas that will allow for peak levels of sleepmaxxing, plus a tried-and-true way to finally GTFO of your doomscrolling habit.

So whether you want to help a loved one revamp their athleisure, are on the hunt for stocking stuffers that are actually useful, or you’re supplement-curious yourself, these items will fit seamlessly into an already busy schedule. Read on for the best wellness gifts of 2025 for every person on your list — and at every price point.

1. Sneakers That Serve

Comfortable enough for hot girl walks, yet stylish enough for coffee runs, these sneakers are built with everyday wear in mind. The Saucony Ride Millennium shoe offers grid cushioning, mesh, and fashion-forward metallic details. You can wear them to your workout studio to serve a look before going barefoot on the mat, but they’re flat and supportive enough for weight training too.

2. Chic Athleisure

Left on Friday knows what it’s doing when it comes to athletic apparel. The brand’s proprietary fabric is buttery soft and compressive — as in, you don’t even need to wear a bra if you don’t want to, and it holds up in the wash. Alix Earle has even given them her stamp of approval, wearing one of their playsuit styles to Dancing with the Stars rehearsals. Available in neutrals and jewel-toned hues, the Plunge Playsuit is one of those splurge-worthy items that’s worth every penny.

3. A Playful Daily Planner

There are plenty of hacks out there for actually getting through your to-do list, but Papier is the go-to for planners that allow you to organize those tasks on paper. The stationery line’s collaboration with fashionista brand Damson Madder includes wellness and recipe journals, spiral notebooks, and this cutesy polka-dotted daily planner that will help you manage your cal with ease.

4. Ultra-Luxe Pajamas

This past year was all about sleepmaxxing, and a luxe pair of PJs should absolutely be a part of your nighttime wind-down routine. The 100% Pima cotton material of these Petite Plume best-sellers is so soft, you truly have to feel it to believe it. The three-quarter sleeve and wide-leg cut is peak cozy, and makes melting into your sheets after a long day even more of a wellness ritual.

5. Live More, Scroll Less

If 2026 is the year you want to live big and log off, gift your chronically online loved ones — or yourself — The Brick. It’s a physical device that temporarily removes distractions on your phone. You can choose which apps to limit and for how long, so you can still listen to music or send an email without the temptation of your TikTok FYP, for example. Once you’re ready to “brick” your device, open the app, choose your screen time limits, and tap your phone to the product, then take a much-needed break from your guilty pleasure platforms.

6. A Workout Wear Upgrade

Your workout gear deserves a facelift. Let Athleta’s Momentum Seamless Top be your first purchase on that journey. Available in over 20(!) colors, this top is both fitted and airy, with grippers at the hem so you don’t have to worry about it riding up during your long runs, Pilates, or HIIT sessions.

7. A Do-It-All Supplement

The supplement superstars at Ritual are proving that magnesium is essentially a cure-all with their Magnesium+ powder. Mix two teaspoons into 8 fl oz. of water at night to boost relaxation and recovery. The tart cherry flavor and magnesium will aid your sleep, help restore sore muscles after a workout, and can even ease pregnancy or period cramps.

8. Elegant Earplugs

Make ear health top priority with this form-meets-function collab between LOOP earplugs and Swarovski. They’re made with stainless steel and a chrome coating, comfortable silicon tips, and — best of all — six integrated crystals that’ll look flawless against your existing earscape. Use them in loud environments like concerts or when your overstimulated mind needs a break.

9. Actually Cute Fitness Gear

If weightlifting has become a hobby or is at the top of your 2026 vision board, let cute gym equipment be your motivation. Bala, the brand behind the viral (and chic) weighted bangles, released a kettlebell weight that works just as well as it looks. Plus, it’s made from a cushioned material, so it’s easy on your floors. Choose from 10, 20, or 30 pounds and swing, squat, and snatch with it to level up.

10. Mindfully Intense Incense

Whether you use incense as a part of your cleaning routine or an integral step in your meditation practice, scents can help you calm down and relieve stress. DedCool, known for its cult-beloved perfumes, now offers its popular fragrances in incense form. With one hour of burn time, the Xtra Milk will fill your space with bergamot, white musk, and amber while clearing your mind.

11. The Comfiest Sports Bra

That “can’t wait to take off my bra” feeling is a thing of the past with this one from Planet Nusa. It’s virtually weightless while still being supportive for runs, rides, and lounging around. The black color is universal, yet the colorful stitching adds a playful touch, making it an ideal layering piece or an athleisure top you can wear all on its own.

12. A Sleepmaxxing Must

I’ll be honest — I was a melatonin non-believer until I tried the ultra-viral sleep gummies from Kourtney Kardashian’s wellness brand. Perhaps it’s because these bite-sized supplements include melatonin and other dream-inducing ingredients like magnesium, L-theanine, chamomile, lavender, and elderberry. I pop them when I’m feeling too antsy for bed, and before I know it, I’m awake, refreshed, and ready to take on the next day.

13. Double-Duty Specs

Sure, office siren everything is taking over the fashion world right now, but the aesthetic can also be beneficial if you opt for blue light frames. These special lenses filter the harsh light from electronics and other fluorescent lighting, and wearing them throughout the day helps prevent eye strain. Plus, Eyebuydirect has funky frames — like these on-trend oversized specs — for a fraction of the price of other brands, so you can try out the look without breaking the bank.

14. Enter Your Running Era

Call it your “winter arc,” your running era, what have you — just make sure you have the right gear to get you through it. Enter: this lululemon running vest that’s adjustable, reflective (safety first), and fits a 1.5-liter hydration bladder for long runs or hikes.

15. Your Cycle, But Better

You may not think of gifting something cycle-related for the holidays, but sometimes the best presents are those that will actually seamlessly fit into the recipient’s life. These heating patches from Rael soothe cramps for up to six hours and adhere to undergarments for a comfy feel. Hello, perfect stocking stuffer.

16. Breathe Easy

Nothing will give you a superiority complex quite like having all the best-for-your-home gadgets you can get your hands on. The sans air purifier is one such product, which works quietly to eliminate dust and dander while catching allergens that may be brought into your space. This mini size is great for small apartments or large rooms, and is tiny enough to sneak behind your couch or into undetectable corners.

17. K-Beauty Hand Sanitizer

Perhaps I’ve become more of a germaphobe with age, but I cannot leave the house without hand sanitizer. My “phone, keys, wallet” reminder before going out now also includes my gemi hand sanitizer. The bottles close with a twist, so you don’t risk spraying product all over the bottom of your bag. Plus, the scents are light yet noticeable, so your hands feel clean and moisturized and not at all overwhelming — this particular one is a delicious blend of citrus and rosemary.

18. The Prettiest Wearable

The hottest jewelry trend this season might just be having an Oura Ring 4 on your forefinger. So many people are rocking the inconspicuous-looking smart ring that tracks your sleep, activity, heart rate, rest, cycle, and more. The new edition of the fan-favorite tracker also uses Smart Sensing technology that adapts to your finger to provide the most accurate data yet, and comes in six finishes: Gold, Rose Gold, Brushed Silver, Stealth, Black, and Silver.