Whether you’re sleeping, scrolling, or staring into space, it can be tough to switch gears and actually be productive. The thought of getting started is excruciating, especially when you have a lengthy to-do list that seems insurmountable.

When you’re feeling stuck and unmotivated — or just extra comfy — the “five minute rule” is a big help. Instead of feeling like you have to do it all or worrying about how you’ll get everything done, tell yourself that you’ll get up and work for five short minutes. That’s it.

According to Dr. Jenny Shields, a licensed psychologist based in Texas, this hack is perfect for those “I can’t even open my laptop” moments where you feel frozen and overwhelmed. The hope is that once you get over the initial mental hurdle of beginning a task, you’ll get on a roll, feel more productive, and sail to the finish line.

The trick stems from other time-boxing strategies like the Pomodoro Technique, which is all about working in 25-minute sprints, followed by quick breaks so you feel focused, versus overwhelmed. “The five-minute rule applies that same behavioral science to the moment that many struggle with the most: getting started,” she tells Bustle. Here’s what to know.

The “Five Minute Rule” Is A Game-Changer

The five minute rule can apply to pretty much any task you’ve been dreading or putting off. Think unpacking a suitcase, cleaning the kitchen, studying, tackling a work project, or even going for a walk. If you’re struggling to start, tell yourself that you’ll just do it for five minutes — nothing more, nothing less.

As soon as the five minutes are up, you’re allowed to stop. But with this hack, you might just find it easy to keep going after you’ve already begun. According to Shields, that’s because the five minute hack removes the mental block that keeps you stuck on the couch.

“When something feels overwhelming, your nervous system flags it as a threat, which is why you end up scrolling instead of starting,” she says. “Shrinking a task to five minutes tells your brain, ‘Oh, that’s doable.’” Just like that, you’re typing an email or unloading the dishwasher.

“Once you start, your brain releases dopamine and norepinephrine — the same chemical that fuels focus and drive,” Shields says. “That small burst of activation helps you move from avoidance to momentum, which is why the first five minutes can so often become 50 without forcing it.”

This hack is perfect if you’re tired or burnt out, a long-time procrastinator or perfectionist who struggles to get started — and it also comes in handy when you’re just being lazy. According to Shields, it’s a helpful technique if you have ADHD, too, which can make it tough to switch gears.

Trying The Five Minute Method

The next time you’re scrolling when you should be productive, take a deep breath, put down your phone, and see how it feels to work for five minutes. If you’ve been meaning to check emails, crack open your laptop. If you really need to clean your living room, fold a few blankets and bring coffee mugs to the sink.

Tell yourself you’ll only work for five minutes, and give yourself permission to stop once those five minutes are up. That way, the hack will actually be effective. As Shields says, “The trick only works if your brain believes the deal.”

If you want, you can even set a timer for five minutes — and chances are you’ll be surprised when the time flies by. “Remember, action precedes motivation,” she says. “It’s the movement that creates momentum.”

The five-minute rule works because it gives your brain a safe way to begin,” she says. “It’s like dipping a toe into a cold pool — once you’re in, it’s rarely as bad as you imagined.” That said, if you still feel tired after the five minutes are up, she recommends taking a quick break if you can.

For extra inspo, pair your start with something nice, like a fave playlist, a fresh cup of coffee, or a quick stretch. According to Shields, it’ll help your brain start to associate your to-do list with ease and efficiency, rather than effort and anxiety.

