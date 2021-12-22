9 Wellness Products Getting Our Editors Through The Holiday Season

It’s cold. The end-of-year stress is piling on. And the news is… what it is. All of that, and you still have some last-minute holiday shopping to do. But, despite having so little time to spare during this time of year, it’s still so important to dedicate a few minutes a day to self-care. After all, how are you going to get it all done if you’re running on empty? And don’t you deserve to enjoy this time of year, too? That’s why for Bustle’s latest Wellness Box, I wanted to curate a collection of wellness products that help make the supposedly happiest season a little happier — despite the extra stress some may feel.

I don’t have to tell you that the time between Thanksgiving and the New Year is busy (that just goes without saying). But even with minimal time to spare, the wellness products spotlighted in this month’s be well. box will make for a relaxing close to this year and a fresh start to the next. Use the Mobot Foam Roller Water Bottle for a soothing end to a stress-relieving workout; the Komuso Design’s mindful breathing necklace whenever you’re anxious; and the Casper Glow Light for a more restful slumber. There’s even a bottle of alcohol-free bubbly so you can give your Dry January a festive start, and goodies like gummy vitamins to make 2022 your most wellness-focused year yet.

Keep scrolling to see and shop all of our wellness product picks. You may just be inspired to make more self-care your New Year’s resolution.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.