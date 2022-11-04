Find Your New Bestie With These 12 Bumble BFF Opening Lines

Even though social media has normalized making new friends online, it can still be difficult to make meaningful connections through your phone. I mean, it’s hard enough making friends IRL. Online dating has basically become the norm in terms of meeting a partner, so it’s only natural that friendship-finding apps exist, too. One such example? Bumble’s BFF mode, which can help lead you on the journey of expanding your social circle.

Similar to the “date” mode on the app, Bumble BFF is a way to take advantage of the platform to make new besties. It works similarly to the regular Bumble you may already be familiar with: You fill out your profile, then, once you get your first match on the app, you or your match will have the standard 24 hours to send the first message. If you’re making the first move with your potential new pal, a pro tip from Bumble BFF’s friendship expert Danielle Bayard Jackson: “My preferred format for a first message is a statement followed by a question. This allows the other person to respond directly and keep the conversation going,” she previously told Bustle. For example, if someone mentioned yoga on their Bumble BFF profile, try opening the chat with something like, “Hi! I just started taking yoga classes and I’m loving it. What’s your favorite studio in town?”

Sending the first message on Bumble BFF can be intimidating, but if you have a little fun with your approach and come up with some unique, personalized, or even funny first messages, you’re sure to get great responses. To spark your creative juices, here are 12 Bumble BFF opening line ideas.

1 “Hey! Your travel pics are so cool. What’s your favorite place you’ve traveled to so far?” Shutterstock If your BFF match has lots of vacation photos on their profile or mentions that they’ve got a full passport, chances are they have a lot of cool stories to share. Frequent flyers, unite!

2 “Hi! Glad to see a fellow dog mom on here :) What’s your pup’s name?” There’s truly no love like the one pet parents have for their fur children, so connecting over a mutual love for your dogs is an easy way in to a flowing conversation.

3 “I see you love cooking — me too! Anything fun on your menu this week?” Bond over your love of homecooked meals by swapping meal plan ideas or chatting about your obsession with The Barefoot Contessa. Who knows, maybe you can try out some recipes on your first meetup.

4 “Oh my gosh, I know [name], too! So funny to see her in your photos. Where did you two meet?” Shutterstock If you see someone you know while swiping on a match’s photos, tell them. They might have sweet or even goofy stories about a mutual friend from college or even someone in their office. Plus, having a friend in common can help ease any initial awkwardness.

5 “No way, I work in occupational therapy, too! How long have you been in the field?” Many Bumble BFF users will list their job on their profile, so take advantage of matches that have a role or industry in common with you. Especially if it’s something you’re passionate about, mentioning it could lead to a great connection.

6 “Hi! I love Bad Bunny! Did you see he’s playing at the arena next month?” If your match has their Spotify account linked to their profile, you can easily bond over your mutual love for whatever top artists you have in common. If all goes well, you could end up finding a new concert buddy.

7 “Congrats on your recent engagement! I recently got engaged, too! How’s your planning going?” Shutterstock Some matches might mention a recent life milestone on their profile, so take advantage of those you might have in common and strike up a conversation about it. After all, people usually love to talk about these kinds of events — especially if it's something like an engagement or new home.

8 “I see you’re a Patriots fan... if they beat my Eagles next week, can I treat you to a coffee?” Sports fans love talking to other sports fans — especially if it’s to trash-talk rival teams. Strike up a convo about the best plays from a recent game, and you just might find yourself forming a home-run friendship.

9 “That’s such a cute jacket in your first photo! Where is it from?” If your match seems to have a great fashion sense, a compliment and conversation around your fave shopping destinations wouldn’t hurt.

10 “Loving that photo of you at the protest from last weekend. Are you also heading to the rally this Saturday?” Xavier Lorenzo/Moment/Getty Images Socially or politically inclined? That’s a great way to connect with a new friend. Chances are you’ll have plenty of passionate and inspiring conversations together, so try to get them to join you at your next world-changing event.

11 “Strange question, but were you also in Mrs. Meyer’s class in elementary school? You look super familiar!” If you’re swiping in your hometown, chances are you might see some recognizable faces. Whether you’ve lost touch or haven’t ever really connected before, maybe you and your BFF match can bond over parallel childhood memories.