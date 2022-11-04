Find Your New Bestie With These 12 Bumble BFF Opening Lines

Even though social media has normalized making new friends online, it can still be difficult to make meaningful connections through your phone. I mean, it’s hard enough making friends IRL. Online dating has basically become the norm in terms of meeting a partner, so it’s only natural that friendship-finding apps exist, too. One such example? Bumble’s BFF mode, which can help lead you on the journey of expanding your social circle.
Similar to the “date” mode on the app, Bumble BFF is a way to take advantage of the platform to make new besties. It works similarly to the regular Bumble you may already be familiar with: You fill out your profile, then, once you get your first match on the app, you or your match will have the standard 24 hours to send the first message. If you’re making the first move with your potential new pal, a pro tip from Bumble BFF’s friendship expert Danielle Bayard Jackson: “My preferred format for a first message is a statement followed by a question. This allows the other person to respond directly and keep the conversation going,” she previously told Bustle. For example, if someone mentioned yoga on their Bumble BFF profile, try opening the chat with something like, “Hi! I just started taking yoga classes and I’m loving it. What’s your favorite studio in town?”
Sending the first message on Bumble BFF can be intimidating, but if you have a little fun with your approach and come up with some unique, personalized, or even funny first messages, you’re sure to get great responses. To spark your creative juices, here are 12 Bumble BFF opening line ideas.