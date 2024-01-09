The 4 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Try The 75 Hard Challenge

Certain zodiac signs shudder at the thought of having a lazy weekend or a bed rot day. Instead, they’re always on the lookout for ways to fill their calendar and stay active, and that often includes trying the toughest wellness challenges on the web.

Right now, the most popular choice is the 75 hard challenge, which has over 2 billion views on TikTok. This program involves following a nutrition plan, doing two 45-minute workouts, drinking a gallon of water, and reading 10 pages of a non-fiction book every single day for 75 days.

Needless to say, the 75 hard is, um, hard to say the least, and that’s why there’s a less-intense 75 soft challenge that’s also going viral. But for certain zodiac signs, the struggle is all part of the appeal. According to astrologer Stina Garbis, the signs that enjoy setting tough, long-term goals could be drawn into the tougher option.

While the whole thing would be an actual nightmare for some members of the zodiac, it’s a dream come true for others. Below are the four zodiac signs that are the most likely to try the 75 hard challenge, according to Garbis.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

When it comes to long-lasting challenges like the 75 hard, a Taurus has the stuff to get started, as well as the guts to see it through to the finish line. This sign is represented by the bull, after all, which means they’re stubborn. “Once they decide to start the process, they’ll plow through the whole 75 days with no problem,” says Garbis.

The 75 hard promises to overhaul your entire life, which is super appealing to earth signs. “They are very good at following directions that are clear-cut, especially when it has a big payoff,” she says.

This sign is also good at persevering during tough times, says Garbis. While some members of the zodiac would get tired or give up by day three, a Taurus will dig deep and find the energy to complete their workouts, no matter what.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

If anyone’s going to post a photo of themselves chugging water along with the hashtag #75hard, it’s Libra. This sign is all about sharing their life on social media as a way to connect with others, and according to Garbis, that factor alone could suck them in.

Once a Libra spots the 75 hard challenge on their FYP, it won’t be long before they’ll want to try it for themselves. They’ll fall down the rabbit hole of videos and become enamored with the idea of changing their life.

As a sign ruled by Venus, Libra will start the challenge with the hope that they’ll come out the other side a stronger person, but that doesn’t mean they’ll reach their goal. As a flighty air sign, there’s a good chance they’ll bail out halfway through — or switch to the 75 soft. But they’ll have fun with it while it lasts.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

“Capricorn is definitely the type to do this challenge,” says Garbis. “They are tough as nails and love a good routine that they can follow to better themselves, especially if it’s them versus them.”

This earth sign shines when they’re creating goals and making big promises to themselves, and they’ll love the fact that the 75 hard gives them direction and something to focus on. In fact, it almost seems like the challenge was created with Capricorns in mind. “They are the type of people that can withstand a lot of pressure and can do things for a long time,” says Garbis.

This zodiac sign is all about consistency and routine. They also love to track their progress, so they’ll feel right at home in the structured grind.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

While Pisces is known to be one of the dreamier members of the zodiac, they do like to get gritty on occasion.

According to Garbis, any of the three water signs would enjoy trying the 75 hard, but Pisces really has what it takes to stick with the challenge. Not only are determined, but they’re also very moldable and go with the flow, so it’ll be easy for them to fall into such a grueling routine.

“Pisces is the sign that can surprise you the most,” says Garbis. It’s why they’ll want to complete the challenge for themselves — and to prove a point to anyone who ever doubted them.

Source:

Stina Garbis, astrologer