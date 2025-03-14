Now that the weather is getting warmer and the days officially longer, you might feel like you should go outside and do the most. Think long hikes, nights out with friends, or pricy weekend getaways. But what if you just... dilly-dallied?

On March 1, TikTok creator @sweirdest, aka Dasia Smith, talked about her love for dilly-dallying. “Did you go outside and dilly-dally?” she asks in her video, which has over 900,000 views. That simple question inspired people on the app to stitch Smith’s TikTok to share their own “dilly-dallies,” which often include casual walks and other low-key activities.

According to Smith, if you catch yourself feeling bored or miserable at home, you’ll likely feel better if you simply go outside and wander. In her comments, one person said, “Fr. Go get some food, explore the town, window shop, and come home.” Someone answered Smith’s question by saying, “Yes girl, I sure did!” and talked about buying fake nails and getting a coffee, to which Smith replied, “That is some grade A dilly-dallying.” Another wrote, “My entire life is dilly-dallying and it makes me so happy.”

Similar to last year’s brat summer, which was all about partying and having fun, and 2023’s rat girl summer, which centered weird little adventures, it seems like dilly-dallying could be the official vibe for 2025. What makes it even better? It’s relaxed, it’s chill, and it can be whatever you want it to be.

The Joys Of Dilly-Dallying

“Dilly-dally,” which typically means “to waste time by delaying,” has gotten a fresh spin thanks to this trend, and it seems to perfectly describe the art of relaxing. “For me, dilly-dallying means getting outside and just enjoying nothingness,” Smith tells Bustle. “It’s a freeing feeling being able to put a stop to everything and just make time to do nothing.”

Smith says she loves that her take on the word went viral. “I was out one day and I decided to record a video of myself doing what I always do: dilly-dallying,” she says. “People don’t usually see girls like me doing activities and just aimlessly wandering.” It’s inspiring to remember that life isn’t that serious, and you can often slow down and go at your own pace.

If you want to give dilly-dallying a try, go outside with zero plans or time constraints and see where the wind takes you. Grab a matcha, look in cute stores, or follow a random whim. “A typical Dilly Dally Day for me is a nice walk in downtown San Antonio,” says Smith. “There are so many beautiful views and the scenery is amazing. It usually ends with me relaxing at a park, either reading a book or finishing homework.”

Creator @themalibudarby showed her own dilly-dally day, which included looking at flowers and flipping through old records while @gracebrinkly grabbed a blanket and her dog and sat in a park. Creator @africanasian joked that dilly-dallying is a “lexapro dupe” as she showed herself lounging and painting outside with friends.

Whether you’re bored, stressed, overwhelmed — or simply want to enjoy your day — Smith says dilly-dallying is the easiest way to reset. “Even if it's just a walk in the park or sitting at a lake watching the water flow,” she says. “I'm hoping to inspire people to reconnect and get back into enjoying the essence of life. I’m just happy to see that other people are finding joy in dilly dallying.”