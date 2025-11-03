This Viral Hack Will Help You Stop Ordering Takeout

There are so many hacks that help you make dinner more often at home, like meal prepping for the week, delivery services with everything you need, and slow cooker recipes that simmer on the counter all day. But according to TikTok, cooking in your work clothes may be the easiest hack of them all.

On the app, creator @saadiqimani said that she realized the key to saving money on takeout was to get in the kitchen before even thinking about changing after a long shift. “I still have my badge on,” Saadiq said in the viral clip, which has over 2.7 million views. “I mean, shoes off, but I can’t even sit down. I’m not even going to pee. I gotta start now.”

Instead of coming home, putting on sweats, and relaxing on the couch for a few minutes, she recommends diving right into dinner before you lose your momentum from the day. One commenter pointed out that Saadiq hadn’t even taken off her purse — that’s how serious she was about cooking before she got too tired.

Other commenters gave it a try and had the same success. “I came back to report that the same day you posted this and I saw it I went home and cooked in my work clothes. This method works cause I knew if I sat down it was a WRAP!” Someone else said, “This is absolutely true. If I take 10 minutes to chill after work and sit down on the couch... done for.”

Life Hack: Cook In Your Work Clothes

The simplicity of this hack is what made it go viral, and it’s also why it actually works. It doesn’t require planning or scheduling out time. Instead, it’s about using momentum in your favor.

Saadiq shared that she’s been cooking more homemade meals ever since starting this habit. “I remember seeing my mother cook dinner in her clothes after working long shifts. I gave it a try, and I feel like it is the most proficient way for me to not eat out!” she tells Bustle.

She’s also saved a ton of cash on takeout, not only because she’s cooking at home more often and actually using her groceries, but because it allows her to easily make enough for several meals. “Having enough food left over for lunch at work and dinner after work keeps me from visiting the fast food drive-thrus,” she says.

Another hack? Saadiq likes to leave some of her food and tools out on her counter. In this case, it was a couple of potatoes, a cutting board, and a knife. That way, some of what she needs to get cooking is ready and waiting the moment she comes through the door — no searching, thinking, or prepping required.

Sure, it’s just a potato on a counter, but something about having a few things laid out helps with that all-important momentum. The idea is to remove any barriers or moments of hesitation that would normally slow you down. That’s how fatigue sets in, and before you know it, you’re eating cereal for dinner again.

It’s that simple: When you come home after a long work day, head right to your kitchen to chop, sauté, and throw things in the oven. Once dinner is started, that’s when you can slow down, rinse off in the shower, change your clothes, and get comfy. With the food already cooking, you’ll be way less likely to order takeout.