If you have even one “homebody” gene in your bloodstream, you might find it difficult to go out on a Friday night, especially in the winter. What could be worse than stepping into subzero weather while wearing a flimsy ‘fit when you could be curled up on the couch in sweats? It’s one reason why people in Sweden have created a different way to end their week, and I’m taking notes.

The next time you want to skip the bar crawls and parties on Friday night, say you’re celebrating “Fredagsmys” instead. “Fredagsmys” — a term with over 70 million posts on TikTok — is a Swedish tradition that translates to “Friday coziness.” Instead of partying, it encourages you to get as cozy as possible at the end of the week to unwind.

The goal is to relax, reconnect with friends and family, play games, watch movies, and eat. The food of choice is typically tacos, popcorn, and lots of Swedish candy — all comfort foods that are easy to make. In fact, for the last three decades, tacos and tortilla kits have become a go-to Friday night dish in Sweden, which is one of the biggest consumers of Mexican food in Europe, according to a BBC article shared in 2021.

Karl Tapales/Moment/Getty Images

On TikTok, Swedish creator @paulinasuo shared her Fredagsmys tradition, and her comments section was all about it. After seeing her cozy movie set-up complete with snacks, blankets, and candles one person wrote, “So it’s basically Netflix and chill,” while another joked, “I didn’t know this but I’m 100% Swedish.” It’s possible you already celebrate Fredagsmys without even realizing it.

In another video, @claradiefke showed off her snacks while wearing the biggest, fluffiest robe. To get ready for Fredagsmys, she filled a bowl with seemingly every variety of candy. Is partying better than that? Probably not. Here’s why Fredagsmys could be the best way to spend your Fridays, and it might even be the perfect antidote to FOMO.

It’s OK To Stay Home On Fridays

According to Cathy Sullivan-Windt, a licensed counseling psychologist and owner of New Connections Counseling Center, it can be tough to stay in on a Friday night — even when you really want to. It’s why traditions like Fredagsmys really seem to hit the spot.

Instead of feeling guilty about staying in, Fredagsmys encourages you to embrace a purposeful night at home after a long, busy week. While you can do this without any fanfare, something about giving it a name makes it feel more legit.

“In a way, participating in a trend can feel like being a part of a community,” she tells Bustle. “It gives you that sense of belonging and validation, knowing you’re part of something others are also part of.”

While you might get an unexpected jolt of energy that sends you to a party at 9 p.m., it’s a nice option to spend Fridays in, especially if you want to boost your relationships. “Sometimes, hanging out and partying with our friends is not exactly the same as being close to them or even knowing what’s going on in their lives,” says Sullivan-Windt. “If you’re constantly choosing plans that involve loud spaces and high-energy places, there’s probably not much room for meaningful conversations.”

This is why the Swedes cuddle up, watch movies, and chat over a plate of comfort food. Other cultures also get it right when it comes to staying in. There’s the Danish word “hygge” which defines a cozy and contended feeling, the Serbian word Mерак, which describes finding pleasure in everyday joys, and the Croatian word Fjaka, which highlights the delight of doing nothing.

Spend Fridays The Swedish Way

To embrace Fredagsmys this Friday, make like the Swedes and turn your living room into a cozy paradise. Dim the lights, gather your blankets and pillows, and fill your snack bowls. While it’s perfectly fine to zone out and enjoy the silence — or a really good movie — you can also turn it into an evening of connection. Sullivan-Windt recommends playing a board game so you can chat and laugh, and also turning off your phone. Nothing says “Fredagsmys” quite like putting yours on DND.

Source:

Cathy Sullivan-Windt, a licensed counseling psychologist and owner of New Connections Counseling Center