Everyone can admit to having a few two-in-one self-care items floating around their bathroom. Think shampoo that’s also a conditioner or a lotion that doubles as a shaving cream. It makes sense to combine certain items into one, but it isn’t every day that you look at your razor and think, “Hm, you know what? I wish that was also a vibrator.”

Granted, if you’re ever in the mood, the bathroom is always a good place to, uh, go at it. When you think about bringing sex toys into the shower, though, you probably envision something smooth, soft — and not covered in blades.

A razor/vibrator combo sounds like the stuff of nightmares, but Freya’s Vee Vibrazor (great name, BTW) manages to make it work.

On one end, you’ll find a typical row of blades surrounded by aloe and vitamin E-spiked shaving soap. On the other, there isn’t a regular straight handle but a curved end that bends slightly inward in a rather suggestive way. Oh, and it also vibrates.

How The “Vibrazor” Works

At first glance, the Vee Vibrazor looks like your average shaving tool. It comes in an array of cute colors, it hangs out in a holder that sticks to the wall, and it appears pretty unassuming. If someone were to take a shower at your place, chances are they wouldn’t realize a sex toy dangling nearby.

But, to remove hair from wherever you’d like, it works as your regular razor: You simply glide the blades over the areas of concern as you normally would.

When you’re feeling frisky, however, you don’t just take the opposite end and go to town on your nether region, risking nicks and razor burn on places you’d have nightmares about; rather, you actually remove the razor part of the device and stash it far, far away. Inside the wand, there’s a little button that turns on the vibrator and controls the various modes. You can scroll through, choose one, and then you do your thing with nary a blade near your bits.

Honestly, the idea of giving this as a gag gift is pretty tempting, but it also seems to be a legitimate self-care tool in more ways than one — and one that’s appealing to multitasking girlies. No judgment if you buy it for a bestie and decide to keep it for yourself.