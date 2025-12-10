There’s just something about the craft store. It’s where you’ll find supplies for everything from knitting and sewing to pottery and jewelry making. Soon enough, you’re home with a bag stuffed to the brim with yarn, sequins, and felt — only to forget about it all a week later.

Many hobbies come and go, but there’s one thing that will always be in your life, and that’s your fridge — so why not decorate it?

In 2024, “fridgescaping” went viral on TikTok as an organizational hack, and it’s back to making its rounds as a surprisingly satisfying hobby. Instead of haphazardly stuffing groceries into the fridge, creators are decorating their shelves and storing their food in an aesthetically pleasing way. The results are fabulous, but it also looks unexpectedly fun.

On the app, @savourygirll showed her fridgescape in a now-viral video with nearly 500,000 views. She explained how she organizes her shelves and the little touches she adds to make her fridge look cute. “A lot of you guys think it’s stupid,” she said. “But I find it very functional and organized, and I just like the way it looks.”

Here’s what to know about fridgescaping, and why it leans into hobby territory.

Fridgescaping As A Hobby

Since a hobby can be anything you do for fun, fridgescaping can totally count too. Judging by the tons of viral videos on TikTok, it’s already catching on as a way to make the most of your spare time. It’s all about designing your fridge to look pretty, and it also has elements of a genuine art form. You have to plan, gather supplies, and get those creative juices flowing.

It all starts with grocery shopping, which can either be a boring chore or something you decide to enjoy, like creator @_lezzie_mcguire_, who always picks up something she’s genuinely excited to try, like an interesting vegetable. The next time you’re at the store, take a few extra seconds to peruse the aisles and pick out one nice thing as a treat.

Then, keep that same energy going while you put your groceries away. Instead of simply stuffing everything into the fridge just to get it done, take a second and get the lay of the land, then design the shelves with a little more intention. Think about color, height, and focal points, as well as creative ways to use what you already have, like that collection of jelly jars you can’t bring yourself to throw away.

Imagine opening your fridge to see everything stored neatly, and then actually using your items because it’s easier to keep track of what’s in there. Who knows? It could even lead to other hobbies, like cooking more often at home.

Fridgescaping 101

To start your new hobby, take everything out of your fridge and give it a thorough clean. I’m talking a true deep clean — as in, put some gloves on and scrub everything down. You can’t properly fridgescape if you have spilled mustard and crumbs everywhere!

Next, pay attention to placement as you restock your items. On TikTok, creator @lynziliving ensured all of her bottles were front-facing — a trick used in grocery stores to make shelves look tidy. This is also your chance to toss expired items and reorganize each section in a way that makes sense for your lifestyle. Grab-and-go snacks can be in one drawer, ingredients can be organized by the meal they’ll make, you get the gist.

Hobbies don’t have to be (and quite frankly, shouldn’t be) high-pressure, so go ahead and plop herbs into a glass vase or pour sauces into those gingham-topped jelly jars. Displaying and grouping your foods can feel like a mindful practice, and it might even put you in a flow state.

Creator @lynziliving also decanted coffees and juices into clear jugs and displayed her carrots in a woven basket. The idea? To remove items from their wrinkly packaging so they look nice and make the mundane of opening your fridge into a whole vibe.

While using bowls and jars are the basics of fridge organization, some truly committed fridgescapers take it even further, like @savourygirll, who put a cake stand in her fridge to add varied heights and visual interest.

To have a picture-perfect setup, some users suggest putting tall herbs, like dill and green onions, on the sides to “frame the fridge.” You can also pay attention to the color palette, using similar shades of bowls and baskets for a cohesive look. Another tip? Don’t add too much bulk to wherever your fridge’s lighting is. Genius.

Some people take it a step even further by adding actual home decor, like a small vase with a flower bud in it or a mini framed artwork — anything that might make them smile when they open the door for a snack.

Creator @rebeccathrifts used thrifted items, like a brass candle holder, to decorate empty corners, and also included a battery-operated votive, a mirror, and a flower-filled bust. Just make sure everything you use is food-safe and doesn’t block vents.

Do you have to fridgescape? Absolutely not. Is it an easy way to have fun with an oft-forgotten corner of your home? One hundred percent yes. This hobby is all about making the most of the little things.