While Gisele Bündchen is a long-time fan of yoga and meditation, she isn’t shy about adding some grueling workouts into her routine. Many A-listers spend time at Pilates studios or with trainers, but Bündchen would much prefer to lift weights, surf, or flip someone upside down in jiu-jitsu.

The supermodel just shared her fitness regimen with Women’s Health, and it includes a rather wide array of exercises. Bündchen said she makes a point to move every day with gentle jogs and walks, but she’s also a fan of mixing things up. While yoga is a mainstay, she also adds in full-body workouts like martial arts, paddleboarding, and hiking, to name just a few. Still, she always makes sure to take some time to stretch and recover (which is key for any healthy workout routine).

As a current Gaia Herbs ambassador, Bündchen has been more open than ever about her wellness journey. The desire to treat her body like a temple is what inspires the model to start and end her day with movement. Keep reading below for everything the model does in a week of workouts.

Bündchen Makes Movement A Priority

To get her day started, Bündchen hops out of bed at 5 a.m., meditates, and then goes for an easy three-mile jog with her dog. She’ll follow that up with something gentle, like yoga.

After dinner, Bündchen takes her dog for another walk so he gets plenty of exercise, and because she’s realized that a pre-bed stroll helps her sleep — and she sticks to this plan regardless of the weather. “Walking is underestimated,” she told Women’s Health. “That's great for me and great for [my dog].”

She Practices Yoga & Breathwork

Yoga and breathwork became a big part of Bündchen’s life in her early 20s when a health scare related to her adrenal glands inspired her to start focusing on her overall wellness. When speaking at a panel for Gaia Herbs on Sept. 15, the model noted that everything changed after that moment and she “got a better life.”

Now, Bündchen aims to do yoga after her morning walk and as needed throughout the day. She’ll often show off her yoga skills on Instagram, where she’s opened up about the benefits of the practice.

When she doesn’t have time for a full flow, she’ll squeeze in a stretch. According to Women’s Health, Bündchen likes to set an alarm on her phone every hour so she can do a quick stretch, especially on busy days.

She Does Jiu-Jitsu

As a Brazilian, it makes sense that Bündchen is also a big fan of jiu-jitsu. The martial arts practice focuses on self-defense, but the moves also make for an amazing workout. Despite her busy routine, she finds time to grapple on a mat three times a week.

Bündchen also looks for other unique ways to stay moving, especially outside. The model is a fan of paddleboarding, kayaking, surfing, hiking, and horseback riding. “I always want to make sure that every day, I'm doing something in nature,” she told Women’s Health.

She’s A Fan Of Weightlifting

If you’re wondering how Bündchen gets her strong arms, here’s your answer: Along with the strength that comes from a regular yoga practice, she also recently started weightlifting three days a week.

Instead of going for heavy lifts, Bündchen prefers to do more reps with lighter weights, according to Women’s Health. Typically, this is the go-to for anyone who wants to build muscular endurance. To take it up a notch, she’ll occasionally do fewer reps with 25-pound weights, which is a good way to build muscle mass.

She Takes Time To Recover

Between the daily yoga routine, jiu-jitsu classes, and paddleboarding sessions, it might seem like Bündchen would be too busy to rest. But according to Women’s Health, she actually makes recovery a priority.

“Because I'm very intense and I go hard, the rest is extremely important,” she said. After all, rest days are just as essential as active days so your body has a chance to reap all the benefits of your hard work.

Studies referenced:

Lopez, P. (2021). Resistance Training Load Effects on Muscle Hypertrophy and Strength Gain: Systematic Review and Network Meta-analysis. Med Sci Sports Exerc. doi: 10.1249/MSS.0000000000002585.

Schoenfeld, BJ. (2021). Loading Recommendations for Muscle Strength, Hypertrophy, and Local Endurance: A Re-Examination of the Repetition Continuum. Sports (Basel). doi: 10.3390/sports9020032.