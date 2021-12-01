Fitness

11 Glute Exercises That Use Weights For An Added Burn

Grab some dumbbells.

Trainers share their favorite glute exercises with weights.
By Carolyn Steber

If you want to take your usual booty workouts to the next level, add a dumbbell or two and you’ll really feel the burn. Once you’ve picked up the appropriate equipment, get started with these trainer-approved glute exercises with weights.

Deadlifts

Trainer Alex Weissner loves this exercise to strengthen glutes.

- Feet hip-width apart, dumbbell in each hand.

- Hinge hips, bring dumbbells to toes. Keep flat back, knees slightly bent.

- Feel pull in hamstrings, engage glutes, stand up slowly.

Do 3 sets of 12 reps.

Tap