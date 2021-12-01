Fitness
Grab some dumbbells.
If you want to take your usual booty workouts to the next level, add a dumbbell or two and you’ll really feel the burn. Once you’ve picked up the appropriate equipment, get started with these trainer-approved glute exercises with weights.
Trainer Alex Weissner loves this exercise to strengthen glutes.
- Feet hip-width apart, dumbbell in each hand.
- Hinge hips, bring dumbbells to toes. Keep flat back, knees slightly bent.
- Feel pull in hamstrings, engage glutes, stand up slowly.
Do 3 sets of 12 reps.