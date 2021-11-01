You just started talking to someone new, and you’ve been texting back and forth all day. Now you’re laying in bed, and it’s almost midnight. You don’t want the conversation to end, but your eyes are tired and you have to get up early for work in the morning. So, what’s the best way to end the conversation while leaving them wanting more the next day? According to experts, sending a flirty goodnight text is always a good move.
“Texting your partner at night is a super effective strategy because when we go to sleep, that’s when we consolidate all of our memories and experiences from the day,” psychotherapist Dr. Avigail Lev, tells Bustle. “So if you were the last person that your partner interacted with before they went to sleep, you are more likely to stay on their mind.”
Alternatively, if you haven’t yet reached the level where you and your crush are swapping messages ‘round the clock, Susan Trombetti, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, tells Bustle that good night texts are a great way to let them know they’re on your mind. When you’re trying to make a romantic relationship happen, it doesn’t hurt to keep making your interest known. And the more fun and flirty the messages are, the better.
“Having fun is a building block in a relationship,” Trombetti says. “What better way to flirt, or have fun with a romantic prospect than through text. It's one of the perfect tools you can use in this digital world to build and maintain a connection, and just feel someone's positive vibes.”
If you’re looking for some inspiration on what to send, here are some flirty goodnight texts to try out before you drift off to dreamland tonight.