When You Can Expect Lockdown 2.0 To End, Really

On Saturday, Oct. 31, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a second national lockdown in England, to help reduce the spread of coronavirus. The news followed previously introduced national lockdowns across other parts of the UK, including Wales and Northern Ireland. But, how long will the second UK lockdown last?

In England, a second national lockdown began on Thursday, Nov. 5 and is due to last until Wednesday, Dec. 2. The recently-introduced national restrictions arrived in place of the Local Covid Alert Level measures — an approach England is set to return to at the end of the national lockdown period. As the BBC reports, Health Secretary Matt Hancock also recently stated the government are hoping to replace national lockdown restrictions with a regional tiered system that is "similar to what we had before".

In Northern Ireland, a second "circuit-breaker" national lockdown was announced by the Northern Ireland Executive and came into effect on Friday, Oct. 16. The national lockdown was originally scheduled to last for four weeks until Friday, Nov. 13. However, as per the BBC, restrictions were extended by one week on Nov. 12, and some hospitality restrictions were extended by two weeks until Friday, Nov. 27.

In Wales, a second national lockdown, referred to as the "circuit-breaker" or "firebreak" lockdown, came into effect on Friday, Oct. 23, and was implemented for just over two weeks until Monday, Nov. 9, the BBC reports. On Oct. 31, the Welsh Government confirmed there are currently no plans for the country to go back into lockdown this year, and Welsh Health Minister Vaughan Gething said he was confident the national set of rules imposed after Nov. 9 should see the country through to 2021.

In Scotland, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon met advisers in early October to discuss the possibility of introducing a two-week national lockdown to help slow the spread of coronavirus. On Nov. 2, a new five-tier system came into effect across the country, with the aim of introducing targeted restrictions to different regions of Scotland. On Tuesday, Nov.17, the First Minister announced that 11 areas of Scotland will be placed under Level 4 — the country's toughest coronavirus restrictions — as of Friday, Nov. 20. The newly-introduced restrictions are to remain in place for three weeks and will be lifted on Friday, Dec. 11, Metro reports.

As much of the UK faces continued lockdown restrictions, news of a potential coronavirus vaccine has been welcomed by many. On Nov. 9, a vaccine developed by U.S. pharmaceutical firms Pfizer and BioNTech was reported to offer 90% protection against COVID-19, and the UK has reportedly already ordered 40 million doses — which would be enough to vaccinate up to 20 million people.

As per the BBC, the UK has also secured five million doses of the recently announced Moderna vaccine, which, in early data, has shown to offer 95% protection against coronavirus. If found to be safe, Matt Hancock has said the vaccine could be available in the UK in spring 2021.

Although potential COVID-19 vaccines have been hailed as a positive step in the right direction, Boris Johnson warned people should not "rely on this news as a solution" as it is still "very, very early days", and confirmed a vaccine would not be widely released in the UK until it received approval from the UK government's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency.

Elsewhere, the possibility of a third UK lockdown has not been ruled out. Speaking back in September, SAGE member Professor Mark Woolhouse shared his belief that a third wave of the virus was "entirely possible". However, Woolhoose also discussed alternatives to national lockdowns during a potential third wave, including mass testing — the likes of which recently came into effect in Liverpool.